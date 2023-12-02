FÊTE DE LA SAINT NICOLAS 13 rue du Faubourg Saint-Clément, 2 décembre 2023, Saint-Clément.

Saint-Clément,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Sous l’ égide du foyer rural d’Hénaménil, les associations et les municipalités du territoire du Sanon vous propose la Saint Nicolas !

Le Samedi 02 décembre à 17h00, au programme : présence du Saint Nicolas, goûter, vin chaud et friandises …

Spectacle Sam et Pat » à la recherche de Saint Nicolas » Priorité aux enfants jusque 12 ans.

Inscriptions obligatoires auprès de Céline Schindler JTS par mail ou par téléphone à jtsanon54@gmail.com et 06 15 69 07 45.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-02 17:00:00

13 rue du Faubourg Salle Polyvalente

Saint-Clément 54370 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Under the aegis of the Foyer Rural d’Hénaménil, the associations and municipalities of the Sanon area invite you to celebrate Saint Nicolas!

On Saturday, December 02 at 5:00 pm, the program includes the presence of Saint Nicolas, snacks, mulled wine and sweets?

Sam et Pat show « à la recherche de Saint Nicolas » Priority to children under 12.

Please register with Céline Schindler JTS by e-mail or telephone at jtsanon54@gmail.com and 06 15 69 07 45.

Bajo los auspicios del foyer rural d’Hénaménil, las asociaciones y municipios de la zona de Sanon te traen a San Nicolás

El sábado 2 de diciembre a las 17:00, el programa incluye la presencia de San Nicolás, una merienda, vino caliente y dulces..

Espectáculo de Sam y Pat « en busca de San Nicolás » Prioridad a los niños de hasta 12 años.

Por favor, inscríbase con el STC Céline Schindler por correo electrónico o por teléfono a jtsanon54@gmail.com o 06 15 69 07 45.

Unter der Schirmherrschaft des Landhauses von Hénaménil bieten Ihnen die Vereine und Gemeinden des Sanon-Gebiets eine Nikolausfeier an!

Am Samstag, den 02. Dezember um 17.00 Uhr stehen auf dem Programm: Anwesenheit des Heiligen Nikolaus, Imbiss, Glühwein und Süßigkeiten?

Show Sam und Pat « Auf der Suche nach dem Heiligen Nikolaus » Vorrang für Kinder bis 12 Jahre.

Obligatorische Anmeldungen bei Céline Schindler JTS per E-Mail oder telefonisch unter jtsanon54@gmail.com und 06 15 69 07 45.

