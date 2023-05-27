FÊTE DE LA NATURE 2023 13 rue des Jardins Alzonne
La Mairie d’Alzonne, Carcassonne Agglo et l’association « Les Jardins du Béal » vous invitent à participer à la 2ième édition de la fête de la nature le Samedi 27 mai, événement labellisé et co-organisé sur le territoire.
15h à 19h: A l’Espace du Béal decouvrez de nombreux ateliers gratuits: poteries, jardinage, fabrication de nids… Ainsi que plusieurs animations : Rallye Nature, espace « tout-petits », troc de plants…
19h à 21h: Vous pourrez vous restaurer au parc municipal et assister à la remise des prix du concours photo « Trésors de Nature » à 19h45.
21h30: Observation d’étoiles au Lac de Fontorbe.
2023-05-27 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 19:00:00. .
13 rue des Jardins
Alzonne 11170 Aude Occitanie
The Alzonne Town Hall, Carcassonne Agglo and the association « Les Jardins du Béal » invite you to participate in the 2nd edition of the Nature Festival on Saturday, May 27th.
3pm to 7pm: At the Espace du Béal discover many free workshops: pottery, gardening, nest making… As well as several animations: Nature Rally, space « toddlers », plant swap …
7pm to 9pm: You will be able to eat at the municipal park and attend the prize-giving ceremony for the « Nature Treasures » photo contest at 7:45pm.
9:30 pm: Stargazing at the Fontorbe Lake
El Ayuntamiento de Alzonne, Carcassonne Agglo y la asociación « Les Jardins du Béal » le invitan a participar, el sábado 27 de mayo, en la 2ª edición de la fiesta de la naturaleza, un evento etiquetado y coorganizado en la zona.
de 15:00 a 19:00 h: En el Espace du Béal, descubra numerosos talleres gratuitos: alfarería, jardinería, fabricación de nidos… Así como diversas actividades: rally por la naturaleza, espacio « para niños pequeños », intercambio de plantas…
de 19:00 a 21:00 h: Podrá comer en el parque municipal y asistir a la entrega de premios del concurso fotográfico « Tesoros de la Naturaleza » a las 19:45 h.
21.30 h: Observación de las estrellas en el lago de Fontorbe
Das Rathaus von Alzonne, Carcassonne Agglo und der Verein « Les Jardins du Béal » laden Sie ein, am Samstag, dem 27. Mai, an der zweiten Ausgabe des Naturfestes teilzunehmen, einer Veranstaltung mit Gütesiegel, die in der Region mitorganisiert wird.
15h bis 19h: Entdecken Sie im Espace du Béal zahlreiche kostenlose Workshops: Töpfern, Gartenarbeit, Herstellung von Nestern… Außerdem gibt es mehrere Animationen: Natur-Rallye, Bereich für Kleinkinder, Pflanzentausch…
19.00 bis 21.00 Uhr: Sie können im Stadtpark essen und um 19.45 Uhr an der Preisverleihung des Fotowettbewerbs « Trésors de Nature » teilnehmen.
21:30 Uhr: Sternenbeobachtung am Lac de Fontorbe
