MARCHÉ DE NOËL – ALIGNAN-DU-VENT 13 Rue des Aires Alignan-du-Vent, 10 décembre 2023, Alignan-du-Vent.

Alignan-du-Vent,Hérault

Venez vous détendre au marché de noël artistique où de nombreux artistes viendront exposer leur art.

Pour les personnes souhaitant exposer, le stand est à 15€ à régler le jour même à l’ASVP Michel Lopez..

2023-12-10 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 17:00:00. .

13 Rue des Aires

Alignan-du-Vent 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Come and relax at the artistic Christmas market, where many artists will be exhibiting their art.

For those wishing to exhibit, a stand costs 15? to be paid on the day to ASVP Michel Lopez.

Venga a relajarse al mercado de arte navideño, donde muchos artistas expondrán sus obras.

Para los que deseen exponer, un stand cuesta 15 € que se abonarán el mismo día a la ASVP Michel López.

Entspannen Sie sich auf dem künstlerischen Weihnachtsmarkt, auf dem viele Künstler ihre Kunst ausstellen werden.

Für Personen, die ausstellen möchten, kostet der Stand 15 Euro, die am selben Tag an den ASVP Michel Lopez zu zahlen sind.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-18 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE