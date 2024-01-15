Danse et musique improvisées : « Between » 13 Rue 505È Airborne Sainte-Mère-Église, 15 janvier 2024, Sainte-Mère-Église.

Between c’est la rencontre du danseur et chorégraphe Sylvain Groud avec un autre artiste, qu’il soit acteur, musicien, plasticien, écrivain… Sur scène ou dans des lieux atypiques, les deux arts s’épanouissent à travers l’improvisation et au milieu des spectateurs.

Pour ces trois représentations dans le Cotentin, Sylvain Groud a choisi de rencontrer le musicien guitariste Olivier Mellano.

Olivier Mellano collabore en tant que guitariste avec plus de 50 groupes et artistes français évoluant entre rock, pop, hip-hop, électro et chanson (Laetitia Shériff, Psykick Lyrikah, Bed, Dominique A…).

Il compose régulièrement pour le théâtre, le cinéma, les ciné-concerts, la radio, ou la danse. Parallèlement, il développe activement l’improvisation en solo, en duo (François Jeanneau, John Greaves, Boris Charmatz…) ainsi qu’avec des comédiens et des écrivains.

Le public assistera donc à la construction d’une oeuvre improvisée dans laquelle la danse et la musique live se répondront et s’épanouiront le temps d’un dialogue malicieux et éphémère.

Chaque représentation sera unique. Les deux artistes s’adapteront au lieu, au public et à l’humeur du moment.

« Dans Between, Sylvain Groud s’est livré, à la fois en solo et en duo » Danser.

Durée 40 min – Tout public dès 8 ans.

Le Trident, scène nationale de Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, propose au public de Cherbourg-en-Cotentin et du Nord-Cotentin de découvrir la richesse et la diversité de la création contemporaine. Que cela soit en théâtre, en danse, en musique ou en cirque. Cette programmation pluridisciplinaire se développe de manière saisonnière, d’octobre à juin. Le Trident dispose de 3 salles : l’Italienne, la Butte et le Vox. Il programme aussi hors les murs..

Between is the meeting of dancer and choreographer Sylvain Groud with another artist, whether actor, musician, visual artist, writer… On stage or in atypical venues, the two arts blossom through improvisation and in the midst of the audience.

For these three performances in the Cotentin region, Sylvain Groud has chosen to meet guitarist Olivier Mellano.

Olivier Mellano has worked as a guitarist with over 50 French bands and artists, ranging from rock and pop to hip-hop, electro and chanson (Laetitia Shériff, Psykick Lyrikah, Bed, Dominique A?).

He regularly composes for theater, cinema, film-concerts, radio and dance. At the same time, he is actively developing improvisation as a soloist, in duos (François Jeanneau, John Greaves, Boris Charmatz?) and with actors and writers.

Audiences will witness the construction of an improvised work in which dance and live music respond to each other and flourish in a mischievous, ephemeral dialogue.

Each performance will be unique. The two artists will adapt to the venue, the audience and the mood of the moment.

« In Between, Sylvain Groud gave his all, both solo and in duet.

Duration 40 min. – For audiences aged 8 and over.

Le Trident, scène nationale de Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, offers the public of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin and Nord-Cotentin the opportunity to discover the richness and diversity of contemporary creation. Whether in theater, dance, music or circus. This multi-disciplinary program runs seasonally from October to June. Le Trident has 3 theaters: l’Italienne, la Butte and le Vox. Le Trident also offers off-site programming.

Between es el encuentro del bailarín y coreógrafo Sylvain Groud con otro artista, ya sea actor, músico, artista visual, escritor… Sobre el escenario o en lugares atípicos, las dos artes florecen a través de la improvisación y en medio del público.

Para estas tres actuaciones en la región de Cotentin, Sylvain Groud ha elegido reunirse con el guitarrista Olivier Mellano.

Como guitarrista, Olivier Mellano ha trabajado con más de 50 grupos y artistas franceses que van del rock y el pop al hip-hop, pasando por el electro y la chanson (Laetitia Shériff, Psykick Lyrikah, Bed, Dominique A?).

Compone regularmente para teatro, cine, cine-conciertos, radio y danza. Al mismo tiempo, desarrolla activamente la improvisación como solista, en dúos (François Jeanneau, John Greaves, Boris Charmatz, etc.) y con actores y escritores.

El público será testigo de la construcción de una obra improvisada en la que la danza y la música en directo se responden mutuamente y florecen en un diálogo travieso y efímero.

Cada representación será única. Los dos artistas se adaptarán al lugar, al público y al estado de ánimo del momento.

« In Between, Sylvain Groud actúa tanto en solitario como en dúo » Danser.

Duración 40 min – Para todos los públicos a partir de 8 años.

Le Trident, el escenario nacional de Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, ofrece al público de Cherbourg-en-Cotentin y Nord-Cotentin la posibilidad de descubrir la riqueza y la diversidad de la creación contemporánea. Ya sea teatro, danza, música o circo. Esta programación multidisciplinar se desarrolla por temporadas, de octubre a junio. Le Trident cuenta con 3 teatros: l’Italienne, la Butte y le Vox. También organiza programas fuera de las salas.

Between ist die Begegnung des Tänzers und Choreografen Sylvain Groud mit einem anderen Künstler, sei es ein Schauspieler, Musiker, bildender Künstler oder Schriftsteller… Auf der Bühne oder an untypischen Orten entfalten sich die beiden Künste durch Improvisation und inmitten der Zuschauer.

Für die drei Aufführungen in der Region Cotentin hat Sylvain Groud den Gitarrenmusiker Olivier Mellano engagiert.

Olivier Mellano arbeitet als Gitarrist mit mehr als 50 französischen Bands und Künstlern zusammen, die sich zwischen Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Elektro und Chanson bewegen (Laetitia Shériff, Psykick Lyrikah, Bed, Dominique A?).

Er komponiert regelmäßig für Theater, Kino, Filmkonzerte, Radio und Tanz. Daneben beschäftigt er sich aktiv mit Improvisation, sowohl als Solist als auch im Duo (François Jeanneau, John Greaves, Boris Charmatz?) sowie mit Schauspielern und Schriftstellern.

Das Publikum wird also Zeuge des Aufbaus eines improvisierten Werks, in dem Tanz und Live-Musik einander begegnen und sich während eines schelmischen und flüchtigen Dialogs entfalten.

Jede Aufführung wird einzigartig sein. Die beiden Künstler werden sich dem Ort, dem Publikum und der Stimmung des Augenblicks anpassen.

« In Between hat sich Sylvain Groud sowohl als Solist als auch als Duo ausgebreitet » Danser.

Dauer 40 Min. – Für alle Zuschauer ab 8 Jahren.

Le Trident, scène nationale de Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, bietet dem Publikum von Cherbourg-en-Cotentin und der Region Nord-Cotentin die Möglichkeit, den Reichtum und die Vielfalt des zeitgenössischen Schaffens zu entdecken. Sei es im Theater, im Tanz, in der Musik oder im Zirkus. Dieses multidisziplinäre Programm wird saisonal von Oktober bis Juni angeboten. Das Trident verfügt über drei Säle: l’Italienne, la Butte und le Vox. Das Programm findet auch außerhalb der Mauern statt.

