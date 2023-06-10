Concert Format 2 Poches au Grand Café 13 Place Gambetta Casteljaloux, 10 juin 2023, Casteljaloux.

Casteljaloux,Lot-et-Garonne

Concert – Format 2 Poches – Musique bulresque et festif – Gratuit- RDV 19h30

Le concert débute à 19h30 pour se terminer à 23h30 avec une pause entre 20h30 et 21h30

Réservations repas au 09 52 97 74 64.

2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-10 . EUR.

13 Place Gambetta Grand café

Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Concert – Format 2 Poches – Bulresque and festive music – Free – RDV 7:30pm

The concert starts at 7:30 pm and ends at 11:30 pm with a break between 8:30 and 9:30 pm

Dinner reservations on 09 52 97 74 64

Concierto – Formato 2 Poches – Música bulresca y festiva – Gratuito – RDV 19h30

El concierto comienza a las 19h30 y termina a las 23h30 con una pausa entre las 20h30 y las 21h30

Reservas de comidas en el 09 52 97 74 64

Konzert – Format 2 Poches – Bulgarische und festliche Musik – Kostenlos- RDV 19:30 Uhr

Das Konzert beginnt um 19.30 Uhr und endet um 23.30 Uhr mit einer Pause zwischen 20.30 und 21.30 Uhr

Reservierungen für Mahlzeiten unter 09 52 97 74 64

Mise à jour le 2023-05-30 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne