Soirée cabaret avec le trio « GARCONS S’IL VOUS PLAIT ! » 13, grande rue Thaon, 29 septembre 2023, Thaon.

Thaon,Calvados

L’ADTLB et la Commission Culture Evènementiel Patrimoine de Thaon vous convient à une soirée cabaret avec le groupe « Garçons s’il vous plaît ! » : vous choisissez les chansons « sur l’ardoise »!

Xavier, Cédric, Nicolas se baladent de table en table, munis d’une ardoise-menu de « chansons à la carte ». Vous pourrez piocher dans un répertoire de musique classique, de chansons françaises et de grandes musiques de films.

Une soirée conviviale, musicale, familiale !

Gratuit. Libre participation

Vous pourrez vous restaurer sur place. Un plateau apéritif vous sera proposé au prix de 7 €, ou un plateau repas au prix de 14 €. Réservation obligatoire, règlement sur place. Des amuse-gueules vous seront offerts par la mairie.

Informations & Réservations au 02 31 22 17 44 ou adtlb@orange.fr ou www.adtlb.com .

2023-09-29 20:00:00 fin : 2023-09-29 21:30:00. .

13, grande rue Salle du Temps Libre

Thaon 14610 Calvados Normandie



The ADTLB and Thaon?s Commission Culture Evènementiel Patrimoine invite you to an evening of cabaret with the group « Garçons s?il vous plaît! you choose the songs « on the slate »!

Xavier, Cédric and Nicolas wander from table to table, armed with a menu-slate of « à la carte songs ». You’ll be able to choose from a repertoire of classical music, French songs and great film scores.

A convivial, musical, family-friendly evening!

Free admission. Free participation

Food and drink available on site. An aperitif platter is available for 7?, or a meal platter for 14? Reservations essential, payment on site. Appetizers will be provided by the Town Hall.

Information & Reservations on 02 31 22 17 44 or adtlb@orange.fr or www.adtlb.com

¡La ADTLB y el Comité de Cultura, Eventos y Patrimonio de Thaon le invitan a una velada de cabaret con el grupo « Garçons s?il vous plaît! ¡Usted elige las canciones « en la pizarra »!

Xavier, Cédric y Nicolas se pasearán de mesa en mesa con un menú de « canciones a la carta ». Podrá elegir entre un repertorio de música clásica, canciones francesas y grandes partituras de películas.

Una velada agradable, musical y familiar

Todo gratuito. Participación gratuita

Puede comer in situ. Se ofrecerá un plato de aperitivo por 7 euros o un plato de comida por 14 euros. Imprescindible reservar, pago in situ. Los aperitivos correrán a cargo del Ayuntamiento.

Información y reservas en el 02 31 22 17 44 o adtlb@orange.fr o www.adtlb.com

Die ADTLB und die Commission Culture Evènementiel Patrimoine de Thaon laden Sie zu einem Kabarettabend mit der Gruppe « Garçons s?il vous plaît! » ein sie wählen die Lieder « auf der Schiefertafel »!

Xavier, Cédric und Nicolas wandern von Tisch zu Tisch und haben eine Schiefertafel mit « Chansons à la carte » dabei. Sie können aus einem Repertoire von klassischer Musik, französischen Chansons und Filmmusik wählen.

Ein geselliger, musikalischer und familiärer Abend!

Der Eintritt ist frei. Freie Teilnahme an der Veranstaltung

Sie können sich vor Ort verpflegen. Eine Aperitifplatte wird Ihnen zum Preis von 7 ? oder eine Mahlzeitplatte zum Preis von 14 ? angeboten. Reservierung erforderlich, Zahlung vor Ort. Die Stadtverwaltung bietet Ihnen Appetithäppchen an.

Informationen & Reservierungen unter 02 31 22 17 44 oder adtlb@orange.fr oder www.adtlb.com

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Calvados Attractivité