PORTES-OUVERTES COLLECTIF DES PIECES DETACHEES 13 Grande Rue Reillon, 1 octobre 2023, Reillon.

Reillon,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Venez papoter avec le collectif, découvrez leur espace et leurs méthodes de travail.

Informations auprès de Julie Raymond au 03 83 71 45 84. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-01 16:00:00 fin : 2023-10-06 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

13 Grande Rue Place de la mairie, p’tit marché de Reillon

Reillon 54450 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Come and chat with the collective, discover their space and working methods.

Information from Julie Raymond on 03 83 71 45 84

Venga a charlar con el colectivo, a conocer su espacio y sus métodos de trabajo.

Información: Julie Raymond, 03 83 71 45 84

Kommen Sie und plaudern Sie mit dem Kollektiv, lernen Sie ihren Raum und ihre Arbeitsmethoden kennen.

Informationen bei Julie Raymond unter 03 83 71 45 84

