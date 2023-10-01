- Cet évènement est passé
ATELIERS-JEUX THEATRAUX ET CLOWNESQUES 13 Grande Rue Reillon
Reillon,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Dans le cadre de sa résidence à Reillon, le Collectif des pièces détachées vous propose des ateliers-jeux théâtraux et clownesques. Il vous suffit de venir comme vous êtes avec un texte que vous appréciez et initiez-vous aux clowneries
9h-11h : 4 à 9 ans et 14h-16h : 10 à 110 ans
Gratuit, ouvert à tous
Informations et inscriptions : Julie Raymond au 03.83.71.45.84. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-10-01 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-01 16:00:00. 0 EUR.
13 Grande Rue Place de la mairie, P’tit marché de Reillon
Reillon 54450 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
As part of its residency in Reillon, the Collectif des pièces détachées offers theatrical and clowning workshops. All you have to do is come as you are, with a text you like, and try your hand at clowning
9am-11am: ages 4 to 9 and 2pm-4pm: ages 10 to 110
Free, open to all
Information and registration: Julie Raymond on 03.83.71.45.84
En el marco de su residencia en Reillon, el Collectif des pièces détachées propone talleres de teatro y clown. Sólo tienes que presentarte tal y como eres, con un texto que te guste, y probar a hacer el payaso
de 9.00 a 11.00 h: de 4 a 9 años y de 14.00 a 16.00 h: de 10 a 110 años
Gratuito, abierto a todos
Información y reservas: Julie Raymond en el 03.83.71.45.84
Im Rahmen seines Aufenthalts in Reillon bietet Ihnen das Collectif des pièces détachées Workshops mit Theater- und Clownspielen an. Sie brauchen nur so zu kommen, wie Sie sind, mit einem Text, der Ihnen gefällt, und werden in die Clownerien eingeführt
9.00-11.00 Uhr: 4 bis 9 Jahre und 14.00-16.00 Uhr: 10 bis 110 Jahre
Kostenlos, offen für alle!
Informationen und Anmeldungen: Julie Raymond unter 03.83.71.45.84
