ATELIERS-JEUX THEATRAUX ET CLOWNESQUES 13 Grande Rue Reillon, 1 octobre 2023, Reillon.

Reillon,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Dans le cadre de sa résidence à Reillon, le Collectif des pièces détachées vous propose des ateliers-jeux théâtraux et clownesques. Il vous suffit de venir comme vous êtes avec un texte que vous appréciez et initiez-vous aux clowneries

9h-11h : 4 à 9 ans et 14h-16h : 10 à 110 ans

Gratuit, ouvert à tous

Informations et inscriptions : Julie Raymond au 03.83.71.45.84. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-01 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-01 16:00:00. 0 EUR.

13 Grande Rue Place de la mairie, P’tit marché de Reillon

Reillon 54450 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



As part of its residency in Reillon, the Collectif des pièces détachées offers theatrical and clowning workshops. All you have to do is come as you are, with a text you like, and try your hand at clowning

9am-11am: ages 4 to 9 and 2pm-4pm: ages 10 to 110

Free, open to all

Information and registration: Julie Raymond on 03.83.71.45.84

En el marco de su residencia en Reillon, el Collectif des pièces détachées propone talleres de teatro y clown. Sólo tienes que presentarte tal y como eres, con un texto que te guste, y probar a hacer el payaso

de 9.00 a 11.00 h: de 4 a 9 años y de 14.00 a 16.00 h: de 10 a 110 años

Gratuito, abierto a todos

Información y reservas: Julie Raymond en el 03.83.71.45.84

Im Rahmen seines Aufenthalts in Reillon bietet Ihnen das Collectif des pièces détachées Workshops mit Theater- und Clownspielen an. Sie brauchen nur so zu kommen, wie Sie sind, mit einem Text, der Ihnen gefällt, und werden in die Clownerien eingeführt

9.00-11.00 Uhr: 4 bis 9 Jahre und 14.00-16.00 Uhr: 10 bis 110 Jahre

Kostenlos, offen für alle!

Informationen und Anmeldungen: Julie Raymond unter 03.83.71.45.84

