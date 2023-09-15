CONCOURS PHOTO – AU BORD DE L’EAU – AREPB 13 bis Place Pierre Semard Béziers, 15 septembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

L’AREpb (Autres Regards sur l’Environnement Piémont-Biterrois) organise son concours photo annuel sur le thème « Au bord de l’eau ».

Ouvert à tous, les photographes sont invités à capture la magie de nos plages, de nos rives, des lacs tranquilles aux rivières tumultueuses. Plus de renseignements par mail ou téléphone..

2023-09-15 fin : 2023-11-15 . .

13 bis Place Pierre Semard

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



AREpb (Autres Regards sur l’Environnement Piémont-Biterrois) is organizing its annual photo competition on the theme « At the water’s edge ».

Open to all, photographers are invited to capture the magic of our beaches and shores, from tranquil lakes to tumultuous rivers. Further information by e-mail or telephone.

AREpb (Autres Regards sur l’Environnement Piémont-Biterrois) organiza su concurso anual de fotografía sobre el tema « A lo largo del agua ».

Abierto a todos, se invita a los fotógrafos a captar la magia de nuestras playas y orillas, desde los tranquilos lagos hasta los tumultuosos ríos. Más información por correo electrónico o teléfono.

Die AREpb (Autres Regards sur l’Environnement Piémont-Biterrois) veranstaltet ihren jährlichen Fotowettbewerb zum Thema « Am Ufer des Wassers ».

Die Fotografen sind eingeladen, den Zauber unserer Strände und Flussufer einzufangen, von ruhigen Seen bis hin zu reißenden Flüssen. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie per E-Mail oder Telefon.

