DORIS-PASTRE « PÈRE & FILS » GUEST RONALD BAKER 13 Bis Boulevard Bertrand Duguesclin Béziers, 25 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Osmose musicale et filiation artistique entre deux pères et deux fils pour rendre un hommage savoureux aux monstres sacrés du jazz : Illinois Jacquet et Lionel Hampton. Le grand vibraphoniste et patron du Caveau de la Huchette, Dany Doriz et le « sax-héro » du swing international Michel Pastre seront accompagnés de leurs fils. Réservation conseillée..

2023-11-25 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . EUR.

13 Bis Boulevard Bertrand Duguesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Musical osmosis and artistic filiation between two fathers and two sons to pay a delicious tribute to the sacred monsters of jazz: Illinois Jacquet and Lionel Hampton. The great vibraphonist and patron of the Caveau de la Huchette, Dany Doriz, and the « sax-hero » of international swing, Michel Pastre, will be accompanied by their sons. Reservations recommended.

Una ósmosis musical y una filiación artística entre dos padres y dos hijos en un delicioso homenaje a los monstruos sagrados del jazz: Illinois Jacquet y Lionel Hampton. El gran vibrafonista y mecenas del Caveau de la Huchette, Dany Doriz, y el « sax-héroe » del swing internacional, Michel Pastre, estarán acompañados por sus hijos. Se recomienda reservar.

Musikalische Osmose und künstlerische Filiation zwischen zwei Vätern und zwei Söhnen, um den heiligen Monstern des Jazz eine schmackhafte Hommage zu erweisen: Illinois Jacquet und Lionel Hampton. Der große Vibraphonist und Patron des Caveau de la Huchette, Dany Doriz, und der « Sax-Hero » des internationalen Swing, Michel Pastre, werden von ihren Söhnen begleitet. Reservierungen werden empfohlen.

