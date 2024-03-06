CONCERT – CONCERTO EN MI MINEUR POUR VIOLON ET ORCHESTRE DE MENDELSSOHN 13 Bis Bd Du Guesclin Béziers, 6 mars 2024, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Le concerto pour violon en mi mineur de Mendelssohn fait partie de ces œuvres qui nous saisissent et nous envoûtent dès leurs premières notes. Quel est le secret pour susciter un tel attrait immédiat? Sans doute l’alliance d’une spontanéité et d’une quête d’idéal. Retrouvez l’Orchestre Symphonique Béziers Méditerranée sous la direction de Mathieu Bonin. Réservation obligatoire..

2024-03-06 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-06 . EUR.

13 Bis Bd Du Guesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor is one of those works that grab you and hold you spellbound from the very first note. What is the secret of such immediate appeal? No doubt a combination of spontaneity and a quest for the ideal. Join the Orchestre Symphonique Béziers Méditerranée conducted by Mathieu Bonin. Reservations essential.

El Concierto para violín en mi menor de Mendelssohn es una de esas obras que atrapan desde la primera nota. ¿Cuál es el secreto de su atractivo inmediato? Sin duda, una combinación de espontaneidad y búsqueda del ideal. Únase a la Orquesta Sinfónica de Béziers Méditerranée, dirigida por Mathieu Bonin. Reserva obligatoria.

Mendelssohns Violinkonzert in e-Moll ist eines der Werke, die uns von den ersten Noten an packen und in ihren Bann ziehen. Was ist das Geheimnis, um eine solche Anziehungskraft zu erzeugen? Wahrscheinlich die Kombination aus Spontaneität und dem Streben nach Idealen. Das Orchestre Symphonique Béziers Méditerranée spielt unter der Leitung von Mathieu Bonin. Reservierungen sind erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE