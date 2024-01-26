L’ENVERS DU DES CORPS – THÉÂTRE PAR LA CIE L’ALBATROS ET L’ÉLÉPHANT 13 Bd Du Guesclin Béziers, 26 janvier 2024, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

La compagnie « L’Albatros et l’Éléphant » vous plonge dans une société dans laquelle il est d’usage de faire croire aux femmes qu’elles naissent marquées de malédictions…Mais certaines d’entre elles chercheront à les déjouer. Spectacle conseillé à partir de 14 ans. Entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles..

2024-01-26 20:00:00

13 Bd Du Guesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



The company « L’Albatros et l’Éléphant » plunges you into a society in which it is customary to make women believe that they are born marked by curses… But some of them will try to thwart them. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Admission free, subject to availability.

La compañía « L’Albatros et l’Éléphant » le sumerge en una sociedad en la que es costumbre hacer creer a las mujeres que nacen marcadas por maldiciones… Pero algunas de ellas intentarán frustrarlas. Recomendado a partir de 14 años. Entrada gratuita, sujeta a disponibilidad.

Das Ensemble « L’Albatros et l’Éléphant » entführt Sie in eine Gesellschaft, in der es üblich ist, Frauen glauben zu machen, dass sie mit einem Fluch geboren werden… Aber einige von ihnen werden versuchen, diesen Fluch zu umgehen. Die Aufführung wird ab 14 Jahren empfohlen. Freier Eintritt, solange Plätze verfügbar sind.

