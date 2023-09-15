FESTIVAL ACCORDÉON PLURIEL 13, allée Antonin Chauliac Montpellier, 15 septembre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Comme chaque année, la programmation éclectique du festival Accordéon Pluriel fait tomber les frontières et invite au voyage..

2023-09-15 fin : 2023-09-17 . EUR.

13, allée Antonin Chauliac

Montpellier 34080 Hérault Occitanie



As every year, the eclectic program of the Accordéon Pluriel festival breaks down the borders and invites to travel.

Como cada año, el ecléctico programa del festival Accordéon Pluriel rompe fronteras e invita a viajar.

Wie jedes Jahr reißt das eklektische Programm des Festivals Accordéon Pluriel Grenzen nieder und lädt zu Reisen ein.

