CONCERT – BELLA VOCE 13 A Bd Du Guesclin Béziers, 9 février 2024, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Le chant lyrique et la mélodie créent un lien intime et profond avec nos sentiments. Laissez- vous emporter par vos émotions et partez pour un voyage dans le temps, du baroque à nos jours! Avec Jamel Haouachi à la voix et Yulia Basova au piano. Réservation obligatoire dans l’un de nos bureaux d’informations touristiques..

2024-02-09 19:00:00 fin : 2024-02-09 . .

13 A Bd Du Guesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Lyric song and melody create a deep, intimate connection with our feelings. Let your emotions take you on a journey through time, from the Baroque to the present day! With Jamel Haouachi on voice and Yulia Basova on piano. Reservations required at one of our tourist information offices.

El canto lírico y la melodía crean una conexión profunda e íntima con nuestros sentimientos. Déjese llevar por sus emociones en un viaje a través del tiempo, desde el Barroco hasta nuestros días Con Jamel Haouachi a la voz y Yulia Basova al piano. Imprescindible reservar en una de nuestras oficinas de información turística.

Operngesang und Melodien schaffen eine intime und tiefe Verbindung zu unseren Gefühlen. Lassen Sie sich von Ihren Gefühlen mitreißen und begeben Sie sich auf eine Zeitreise vom Barock bis in die Gegenwart! Mit Jamel Haouachi am Gesang und Yulia Basova am Klavier. Reservierung in einer unserer Touristeninformationsstellen erforderlich.

