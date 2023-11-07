Rencontre avec Michel 128 route de l’Etang Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, 7 novembre 2023, Saint-Vincent-de-Paul.

Saint-Vincent-de-Paul,Landes

Notre ambassadeur local, vous parlera de l’histoire du hameau de Buglose : l’étang de la Glacière, le sanctuaire Notre Dame, l’ancienne gare du Basta agrémentée de quelques anecdotes. Durée environ 2 h. Gratuit – Inscription : 05 58 56 86 86..

EUR.

128 route de l’Etang RDV Parking Etang Glacière

Saint-Vincent-de-Paul 40990 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Our local ambassador will tell you about the history of the hamlet of Buglose: the pond of the Glacière, the sanctuary of Notre Dame, the old station of Basta, with some anecdotes. Duration about 2 hours. Free – Registration : 05 58 56 86 86.

Nuestro embajador local le contará la historia de la aldea de Buglose: el estanque de la Glacière, el santuario de Notre Dame, la antigua estación de ferrocarril de Basta y algunas anécdotas. Duración aproximada: 2 horas. Gratuito – Inscripción: 05 58 56 86 86.

Unser lokaler Botschafter, wird Ihnen von der Geschichte des Weilers Buglose erzählen: der Teich Etang de la Glacière, die Wallfahrtskirche Notre Dame, der alte Bahnhof Basta, garniert mit einigen Anekdoten. Dauer ca. 2 Stunden. Kostenlos – Anmeldung: 05 58 56 86 86.

