SOUND OF FLOYD 126 rue de la République Yutz, 26 janvier 2024, Yutz.

Yutz,Moselle

Composé de 8 musiciens, Sound of Floyd se veut aussi fidèle que possible au groupe originel. Depuis 2011, le groupe s’affaire à monter un spectacle hommage hors du commun.

Pendant plus de deux heures, vous aurez l’occasion de (re)vibrer sur les meilleures chansons de Pink Floyd en revivant toutes les époques du groupe légendaire.. Tout public

Vendredi 2024-01-26 20:30:00 fin : 2024-01-26 . 23 EUR.

126 rue de la République

Yutz 57970 Moselle Grand Est



Comprising 8 musicians, Sound of Floyd aims to be as faithful as possible to the original band. Since 2011, the band has been busy putting together an extraordinary tribute show.

For over two hours, you’ll have the opportunity to (re)vibrate to the best Pink Floyd songs, reliving all the eras of the legendary band.

Formado por 8 músicos, Sound of Floyd pretende ser lo más fiel posible a la banda original. Desde 2011, el grupo se ha dedicado a montar un extraordinario espectáculo tributo.

Durante más de dos horas, tendrás la oportunidad de (re)vibrar con las mejores canciones de Pink Floyd mientras revives todas las épocas de la legendaria banda.

Sound of Floyd besteht aus acht Musikern, die der ursprünglichen Band so treu wie möglich bleiben wollen. Seit 2011 arbeitet die Band an einer außergewöhnlichen Tribute-Show.

Über zwei Stunden lang haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die besten Songs von Pink Floyd zu hören und alle Epochen der legendären Band zu erleben.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME