LAURA LAUNE 126 rue de la République Yutz, 5 octobre 2023, Yutz.

Yutz,Moselle

Ange de l’humour noir, elle a été découverte en France après avoir remporté la douzième saison de « La France a un incroyable talent » sur M6 en 2017.

Après une première tournée triomphale avec « Le Diable est une gentille petite fille », Laura LAUNE revient sur scène avec son nouveau spectacle « Glory Alleluia ».

Dans ce spectacle, elle a choisi d’être plus dans la confidence avec le public en racontant le déroulé de son succès, les coulisses de la tournée précédente, mais aussi en abordant des sujets de société tels que le Mouvement #MeToo, le handicap, les violences conjugales…

Sombre, trash, mais aussi touchant et bouleversant !. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-10-05 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-05 . 33 EUR.

126 rue de la République

Yutz 57970 Moselle Grand Est



An angel of black humor, she was discovered in France after winning the twelfth season of « La France a un incroyable talent » on M6 in 2017.

After a triumphant first tour with « Le Diable est une gentille petite fille », Laura LAUNE returns to the stage with her new show « Glory Alleluia ».

In this show, she has chosen to be more intimate with the audience, recounting the unfolding of her success, behind the scenes of the previous tour, but also tackling social issues such as the #MeToo Movement, disability, domestic violence?

Dark, trashy, but also touching and moving!

Ángel del humor negro, fue descubierta en Francia tras ganar la duodécima temporada de « La France a un incroyable talent » en M6 en 2017.

Tras una primera gira triunfal con « Le Diable est une gentille petite fille », Laura LAUNE vuelve a los escenarios con su nuevo espectáculo « Glory Alleluia ».

En este espectáculo, ha optado por ser más íntima con el público, contando la historia detrás de su éxito y entre bastidores de su gira anterior, además de abordar temas sociales como el movimiento #MeToo, la discapacidad y la violencia doméstica

¡Oscuro, trashy, pero también conmovedor y emocionante!

Als Engel des schwarzen Humors wurde sie in Frankreich entdeckt, nachdem sie 2017 die zwölfte Staffel von « La France a un incroyable talent » (Frankreich hat ein unglaubliches Talent) auf M6 gewonnen hatte.

Nach einer ersten triumphalen Tournee mit « Le Diable est une gentille petite fille » kehrt Laura LAUNE mit ihrer neuen Show « Glory Alleluia » auf die Bühne zurück.

In dieser Show hat sie sich entschieden, dem Publikum mehr Vertrauen entgegenzubringen, indem sie den Ablauf ihres Erfolgs und die Hintergründe der vorherigen Tournee erzählt, aber auch gesellschaftliche Themen wie die #MeToo-Bewegung, Behinderung, häusliche Gewalt usw. anspricht

Dunkel, trashig, aber auch berührend und erschütternd!

