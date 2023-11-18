FESTIVAL A LA MAISON JAMET 125 ROUTE D’ALLONNES Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil Catégories d’Évènement: Indre-et-Loire

Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil FESTIVAL A LA MAISON JAMET 125 ROUTE D’ALLONNES Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil, 18 novembre 2023, Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil. Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil,Indre-et-Loire Dégustation et vente de vins – Artisanat local

Création couture – Céramique – Peinture

Restauration sur place Foodtruck « Et Toque »

Concert Pop Rock SALMA

Téléthon. Pour les enfants : tours de poney – jeux en bois – contes ENTREE GRATUITE.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 19:00:00. EUR.

125 ROUTE D’ALLONNES

Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil 37140 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Wine tasting and sales – Local crafts

Sewing creations – Ceramics – Painting

On-site catering Foodtruck « Et Toque

Pop Rock Concert SALMA

Telethon. For children: pony rides – wooden games – storytelling FREE ADMISSION Degustación y venta de vinos – Artesanía local

Costura – Cerámica – Pintura

Foodtruck « Et Toque » in situ

Concierto de Pop Rock SALMA

Telemaratón. Para los niños: paseos en poni – juegos de madera – cuentacuentos ENTRADA GRATUITA Weinprobe und Weinverkauf – Lokales Kunsthandwerk

Kreatives Nähen – Keramik – Malerei

Verpflegung vor Ort Foodtruck « Et Toque »

Pop-Rock-Konzert SALMA

Catégories d'Évènement: Indre-et-Loire, Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil Autres Lieu 125 ROUTE D'ALLONNES Adresse 125 ROUTE D'ALLONNES Ville Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil Departement Indre-et-Loire latitude longitude 47.2836489;0.120508

