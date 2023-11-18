FESTIVAL A LA MAISON JAMET 125 ROUTE D’ALLONNES Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil
Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil,Indre-et-Loire
Dégustation et vente de vins – Artisanat local
Création couture – Céramique – Peinture
Restauration sur place Foodtruck « Et Toque »
Concert Pop Rock SALMA
Téléthon.
Pour les enfants : tours de poney – jeux en bois – contes
ENTREE GRATUITE.
Wine tasting and sales – Local crafts
Sewing creations – Ceramics – Painting
On-site catering Foodtruck « Et Toque
Pop Rock Concert SALMA
Telethon.
For children: pony rides – wooden games – storytelling
FREE ADMISSION
Degustación y venta de vinos – Artesanía local
Costura – Cerámica – Pintura
Foodtruck « Et Toque » in situ
Concierto de Pop Rock SALMA
Telemaratón.
Para los niños: paseos en poni – juegos de madera – cuentacuentos
ENTRADA GRATUITA
Weinprobe und Weinverkauf – Lokales Kunsthandwerk
Kreatives Nähen – Keramik – Malerei
Verpflegung vor Ort Foodtruck « Et Toque »
Pop-Rock-Konzert SALMA
Telethon.
Für Kinder: Ponyreiten – Holzspiele – Märchen
FREIER EINTRITT
