Stage « Atelier du silence » animé par Jean-Paul Dessy 1240 route des Combes Marminiac, 9 août 2023, Marminiac.

Marminiac,Lot

Être à l’écoute – Écouter l’être

En musique, en silence, en présence…

Découvrir la musique comme méditation, médication, délectation.

Écouter le chant du violoncelle en pleine conscience.

Méditer avec l’aide des mantras.

Voyager intérieurement au rythme du tambour chamanique.

Se soigner par la sonothérapie : aquaphone, bols tibétains, diapasons thérapeutiques.

Se relaxer en profondeur par le massage sonore.

Éprouver le pouvoir des chants sacrés.

Prendre soin du silence.

Le bruit nous divise, la musique nous divinise..

2023-08-09 fin : 2023-08-10 . 90 EUR.

1240 route des Combes

Marminiac 46250 Lot Occitanie



Listening? Listening to being

In music, in silence, in presence?

Discover music as meditation, medication, delight.

Listen to the song of the cello with full awareness.

Meditate with the help of mantras.

Travel inward to the rhythm of the shamanic drum.

Healing through sound therapy: aquaphone, Tibetan bowls, therapeutic tuning forks.

Deep relaxation through sound massage.

Experience the power of sacred chants.

Take care of silence.

Noise divides us, music divinizes us.

¿Ser un buen oyente? Escucharle a usted

¿En la música, en el silencio, en la presencia?

Descubrir la música como meditación, medicación y deleite.

Escuchar el canto del violonchelo con plena conciencia.

Meditar con la ayuda de mantras.

Viaje interior al ritmo del tambor chamánico.

Sanarse con la terapia del sonido: aquáfono, cuencos tibetanos, diapasones terapéuticos.

Relajación profunda a través del masaje sonoro.

Experimentar el poder de los cantos sagrados.

Cuidar el silencio.

El ruido nos divide, la música nos diviniza.

Einem Menschen zuhören? Auf das Sein hören

Mit Musik, in der Stille, in der Gegenwart?

Entdecken Sie Musik als Meditation, Medizin, Genuss.

Dem Gesang des Cellos in vollem Bewusstsein lauschen.

Mit Hilfe von Mantras meditieren.

Im Rhythmus der Schamanentrommel innerlich reisen.

Sich durch Klangtherapie heilen: Aquaphon, tibetische Klangschalen, therapeutische Stimmgabeln.

Tiefenentspannung durch Klangmassage.

Die Kraft der heiligen Gesänge erfahren.

Sich um die Stille kümmern.

Lärm trennt uns, Musik vergöttlicht uns.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par OT Cazals-Salviac