ATELIER TABLE MASHUP 123 rue jean Moulin Contrexéville, 30 septembre 2023, Contrexéville.

Contrexéville,Vosges

Venez vous initier au montage vidéo avec la table mashup. Ici, pas d’ordinateur ou de logiciel compliqué, il suffit de poser des cartes sur la table pour lire automatiquement la vidéo sur un écran.

Dès 11 ans. Ouvert aux adultes. Pas besoin de connaissance en informatique ou maitrise de logiciel.

UNIQUEMENT SUR INSCRIPTION.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-30 13:30:00 fin : 2023-09-30 16:30:00. 0 EUR.

123 rue jean Moulin Médiathèque A. Malraux

Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est



Come and learn video editing with the mashup table. There’s no need for a computer or complicated software: simply place cards on the table and the video will automatically play on a screen.

Ages 11 and up. Open to adults. No computer or software skills required.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

Ven a probar a editar vídeos con la mesa de mashups. No hace falta ordenador ni programas complicados, basta con colocar unas cartas sobre la mesa y el vídeo se reproducirá automáticamente en una pantalla.

A partir de 11 años. Abierto a adultos. No se necesitan conocimientos informáticos ni dominio de programas.

INSCRIPCIÓN OBLIGATORIA.

Lassen Sie sich mit dem Mashup-Tisch in die Videobearbeitung einführen. Hier brauchen Sie keinen Computer oder komplizierte Software, sondern legen einfach Karten auf den Tisch, um das Video automatisch auf einem Bildschirm abzuspielen.

Ab 11 Jahren. Offen für Erwachsene. Keine Computerkenntnisse oder Beherrschung von Software erforderlich.

NUR NACH ANMELDUNG.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE