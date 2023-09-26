LA MEDIATHEQUE FAIT SON CINEMA 123 rue Jean Moulin Contrexéville, 26 septembre 2023, Contrexéville.

Contrexéville,Vosges

A l’occasion du festival national des bibliothèques « chacun son court », la Médiathèque de Contrexéville propose une projection de courts-métrages.

A gagner : un week-end VIP pour le festival 2023 de Clermont-Ferrand.

A partir de 9 ans. Pop-corn offert.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-09-26 17:30:00 fin : 2023-09-26 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

123 rue Jean Moulin Médiathèque A. Malraux

Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est



To mark the national library festival « Chacun son court », the Médiathèque de Contrexéville is offering a screening of short films.

To be won: a VIP weekend at the 2023 festival in Clermont-Ferrand.

Ages 9 and up. Free popcorn.

Con motivo del festival nacional de bibliotecas « Chacun son court », la Médiathèque de Contrexéville ofrece una proyección de cortometrajes.

Para ganar: un fin de semana VIP en el festival de 2023 en Clermont-Ferrand.

A partir de 9 años. Palomitas gratis.

Anlässlich des nationalen Bibliotheksfestivals « chacun son court » bietet die Mediathek von Contrexéville eine Vorführung von Kurzfilmen an.

Zu gewinnen gibt es ein VIP-Wochenende für das Festival 2023 in Clermont-Ferrand.

Ab 9 Jahren. Popcorn wird angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE