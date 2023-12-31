Réveillon de la Saint-Sylvestre 12250 Le Bourg Saint-Jean-d’Alcapiès, 31 décembre 2023, Saint-Jean-d'Alcapiès.

Saint-Jean-d’Alcapiès,Aveyron

Le Domaine d’Alcapiès se met sur son 31 pour le passage à la nouvelle année 2024 Nous vous proposons afin de finir cette année 2023 en beauté, un repas de fêtes de fin d’année suivi d’une soirée dansante animée par notre DJ ANIMATION 12..

2023-12-31 fin : 2023-12-31 . 75 EUR.

12250 Le Bourg

Saint-Jean-d’Alcapiès 12250 Aveyron Occitanie



The Domaine d?Alcapiès dresses up for the arrival of the new year 2024 To round off the year 2023 in style, we are offering a festive meal followed by a dance party hosted by our DJ ANIMATION 12.

El Domaine d’Alcapiès se viste de gala para la llegada del nuevo año 2024 Para despedir el 2023 por todo lo alto, le ofrecemos una comida festiva seguida de una noche de baile amenizada por nuestro DJ ANIMATION 12.

Die Domaine d’Alcapiès hat sich für den Jahreswechsel 2024 herausgeputzt. Wir schlagen Ihnen vor, das Jahr 2023 mit einem festlichen Essen zum Jahresende und einem anschließenden Tanzabend zu beenden, der von unserem DJ ANIMATION 12 moderiert wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-06 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DU ROQUEFORT