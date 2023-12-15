TROPISME FÊTE NOËL 121 Rue Fontcouverte Montpellier, 15 décembre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Pendant 3 jours, on vous donne rendez-vous pour La fête de noël à Tropisme. Une programmation musicale et food, des ateliers, un marché de créateur·trice·s, un Afro Market, du vin et des marrons chauds, des animations & more..

2023-12-15 fin : 2023-12-17 . .

121 Rue Fontcouverte

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



For 3 days, we invite you to Tropisme’s Christmas party, featuring music and food, workshops, a creator’s market, an Afro Market, wine and hot chestnuts, entertainment & more.

Durante 3 días, te traemos la fiesta de Navidad de Tropisme, con un programa de música y comida, talleres, un mercado de diseñadores, un mercado afro, vino y castañas calientes, entretenimiento y mucho más.

Drei Tage lang findet das Weihnachtsfest im Tropisme statt: Musik und Essen, Workshops, ein Designermarkt, ein Afro Market, Wein und heiße Maronen, Animationen und mehr.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par OT MONTPELLIER