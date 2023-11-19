OPT DIWALI (FÊTE INDIENNE) 121 Rue Fontcouverte Montpellier, 19 novembre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Diwali, le festival éblouissant aux significations spirituelles profondes, approche à grands pas, et nous sommes ravis de vous inviter à une célébration extraordinaire !.

2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 . EUR.

121 Rue Fontcouverte

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



Diwali, the dazzling festival of profound spiritual significance, is fast approaching, and we’re delighted to invite you to an extraordinary celebration!

Diwali, la deslumbrante fiesta de profundo significado espiritual, se acerca rápidamente, y estamos encantados de invitarle a unirse a una celebración extraordinaria

Diwali, das schillernde Festival mit seinen tiefen spirituellen Bedeutungen, nähert sich mit großen Schritten und wir freuen uns, Sie zu einer außergewöhnlichen Feier einladen zu können!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09