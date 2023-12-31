Saint Sylvestre 2023 1205 route du Château Charols, 31 décembre 2023, Charols.

Charols,Drôme

Pour finir l’année 2023 sur une note gourmande et festive, notre restaurant gastronomique Lavandin vous propose un menu imaginé autour de beaux produits. Commencez 2024 dans la douceur de votre chambre et faites de notre demeure votre deuxième Maison..

1205 route du Château Château de Salettes

Charols 26450 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



To end 2023 on a gourmet and festive note, our Lavandin gourmet restaurant offers you a menu created around fine products. Start 2024 in the comfort of your room and make our home your second home.

Para terminar el año 2023 con una nota gourmet y festiva, nuestro restaurante gastronómico Lavandin le ofrece un menú basado en los mejores productos. Comience 2024 en la comodidad de su habitación y haga de nuestra casa su segundo hogar.

Um das Jahr 2023 auf einer festlichen Gourmet-Note zu beenden, bietet Ihnen unser Gourmet-Restaurant Lavandin ein Menü rund um die schönsten Produkte an. Beginnen Sie das Jahr 2024 in Ihrem Zimmer und machen Sie unser Haus zu Ihrem zweiten Zuhause.

