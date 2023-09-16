JOURNEES EUROPEENNES DU PATRIMONE – CONCERT WAY OF FIRE – VISITE DE LA FECULERIE 1200 Moulin Gentrey La Vôge-les-Bains, 16 septembre 2023, La Vôge-les-Bains.

La Vôge-les-Bains,Vosges

A l’occasion des journées européennes du patrimoine nous vous proposons de venir visiter librement l’ancienne féculerie du Moulin Gentrey à partir de 19h30.

La soirée se poursuit en musique avec le groupe Way of Fire qui vous ferra vibrer sur des rythmes funk, jazz et soul.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-16 19:30:00 fin : 2023-09-16 . 0 EUR.

1200 Moulin Gentrey Harsault

La Vôge-les-Bains 88240 Vosges Grand Est



On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, we invite you to come and visit the former Moulin Gentrey starch factory from 7.30pm.

The evening continues with music by the Way of Fire group, whose funk, jazz and soul rhythms will have you on the edge of your seat.

Con motivo de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, le invitamos a venir a visitar la antigua fábrica de almidón Moulin Gentrey a partir de las 19.30 horas.

La velada continúa con la música del grupo Way of Fire, cuyos ritmos funk, jazz y soul le tendrán en vilo.

Anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals schlagen wir Ihnen vor, die ehemalige Stärkefabrik der Moulin Gentrey ab 19:30 Uhr frei zu besichtigen.

Der Abend wird musikalisch mit der Gruppe Way of Fire fortgesetzt, die Sie mit Funk-, Jazz- und Soul-Rhythmen begeistern wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION