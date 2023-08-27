LE MARCHÉ D’ARTISTES ET D’ARTISANS 1200 Moulin Gentrey La Vôge-les-Bains, 27 août 2023, La Vôge-les-Bains.

La Vôge-les-Bains,Vosges

Venez découvrir les créations des artisans de notre territoire dans une ambiance bucolique en bord de rivière et en musique.

Vous pourrez également profiter du musée de l’ancienne féculerie pour mieux comprendre pourquoi cette industrie s’est développée si rapidement sur le territoire et suivre les étapes de fabrication de cet or blanc qu’était la fécule autrefois.

Rafraichissement et petite restauration sur place. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-08-27 10:00:00 fin : 2023-08-27 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

1200 Moulin Gentrey Harsault

La Vôge-les-Bains 88240 Vosges Grand Est



Come and discover the creations of the craftsmen of our territory in a bucolic atmosphere along the river and with music.

You can also take advantage of the museum of the old starch factory to better understand why this industry developed so quickly on the territory and to follow the stages of manufacture of this white gold which was the starch formerly

Refreshments and light meals on site

Venga a descubrir las creaciones de los artesanos locales en un entorno bucólico junto al río y al son de la música.

También podrá visitar el museo de la antigua fábrica de almidón para descubrir por qué esta industria se desarrolló tan rápidamente en la región y seguir las etapas de la fabricación del oro blanco que era el almidón en el pasado.

Refrescos y tentempiés in situ

Entdecken Sie die Kreationen der Kunsthandwerker aus unserer Region in einer bukolischen Atmosphäre am Flussufer und bei Musik.

Sie können auch das Museum der ehemaligen Stärkefabrik besuchen, um besser zu verstehen, warum sich diese Industrie so schnell in der Region entwickelt hat, und die Etappen der Herstellung dieses weißen Goldes, das die Stärke früher war, verfolgen.

Erfrischungen und kleine Snacks vor Ort

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION