Foire aux tissus 120 rue Lefèbvre, 23 avril 2023, Mulhouse.

Tissus d’habillement, ameublement, haute couture, mariage, tissus pour enfants, rideaux ou même patchwork… les couturières et autres amateurs trouveront forcément leur bonheur dans ce grand marché du tissu..

2023-04-23 à ; fin : 2023-04-23 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

120 rue Lefèbvre

Mulhouse 68100 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Fabrics for clothing, furnishings, haute couture, weddings, children’s fabrics, curtains or even patchwork… dressmakers and other enthusiasts are bound to find something to suit them in this large fabric market.

Telas para confección, mobiliario, alta costura, bodas, telas para niños, cortinas o incluso patchwork… las modistas y demás entusiastas seguro que encuentran algo a su medida en este gran mercado de telas.

Stoffe für Bekleidung, Möbel, Haute Couture, Hochzeit, Kinderstoffe, Vorhänge oder sogar Patchwork… Näherinnen und andere Amateure finden auf diesem großen Stoffmarkt garantiert ihr Glück.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-04 par Office de tourisme et des congrès de Mulhouse et sa région