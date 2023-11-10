Théâtre de la grange : Moi pour toi 12 rue René Glangeaud Brive-la-Gaillarde, 10 novembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

D’après les échanges entre Édith Piaf et Marcel Cerdan. Cie Théâtre du Paradoxe (en résidence au Théâtre de la Grange)

Édith Piaf et Marcel Cerdan, deux grands mythes du XXème siècle, la chanteuse des rues et le boxeur le plus populaire.

Rien ne les conduisait à se rencontrer, si ce n’est la gloire. Le 10 et 11 novembre à 20h. Tarifs 11€ et 7€. Réservations 05 55 86 97 99..

12 rue René Glangeaud

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Based on the exchanges between Édith Piaf and Marcel Cerdan. Cie Théâtre du Paradoxe (in residence at Théâtre de la Grange)

Édith Piaf and Marcel Cerdan, two great myths of the 20th century, the street singer and the most popular boxer.

Nothing led them to meet, except fame. November 10 and 11 at 8pm. Prices 11? and 7? Reservations 05 55 86 97 99.

Basado en los intercambios entre Édith Piaf y Marcel Cerdan. Cie Théâtre du Paradoxe (en residencia en el Théâtre de la Grange)

Édith Piaf y Marcel Cerdan, dos grandes mitos del siglo XX, la cantante callejera y el boxeador más popular.

Nada les llevó a encontrarse, salvo la fama. 10 y 11 de noviembre a las 20.00 h. Entradas 11 y 7 euros. Reservas 05 55 86 97 99.

Nach dem Briefwechsel zwischen Edith Piaf und Marcel Cerdan. Cie Théâtre du Paradoxe (in Residenz im Théâtre de la Grange)

Edith Piaf und Marcel Cerdan, zwei große Mythen des 20. Jahrhunderts, die Sängerin der Straße und der populärste Boxer.

Nichts führte sie dazu, sich zu treffen, außer der Ruhm. Am 10. und 11. November um 20 Uhr. Eintrittspreise 11 ? und 7 ? Reservierungen: 05 55 86 97 99.

