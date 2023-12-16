Concert « Apolcalypsio » by Volt 12 rue Pasteur Valence, 1 décembre 2023, Valence.

Valence,Drôme

A.Silentio – Erber – Dol Zieger

Pour cette dernière de l’année, le Mistral Palace et le crew VOLT associent une fois de plus leurs forces pour vous offrir un show de qualité.

Pour se faire, nous avons mis les petits plats dans les grands !

CB au bar.

2023-12-16 22:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 04:00:00. EUR.

12 rue Pasteur Mistral Palace

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



For the last show of the year, Mistral Palace and the VOLT crew are once again joining forces to bring you a top-quality show.

To do so, we’ve pulled out all the stops!

CB at the bar

Para el último espectáculo del año, el Mistral Palace y el equipo de VOLT vuelven a unir sus fuerzas para ofrecerte un espectáculo de gran calidad.

¡Lo hemos preparado todo!

CB en el bar

Für die letzte Veranstaltung des Jahres bündeln der Mistral Palace und die VOLT-Crew noch einmal ihre Kräfte, um Ihnen eine erstklassige Show zu bieten.

Um dies zu erreichen, haben wir alle Register gezogen!

CB an der Bar

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Valence Romans Tourisme