Soirée électro : Hard Side #6 12 rue Pasteur Valence Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme

Valence Soirée électro : Hard Side #6 12 rue Pasteur Valence, 2 décembre 2023, Valence. Valence,Drôme Soirée proposée par « Lab’Elles » avec :



SOFIASCA (Hardcore, Unit Soeurs/Lyon)

MARY LIFE (Acid Tribe, Eckosond’Arts/Lyon)

NATASKANK (Drum n’ Bass, Physical tool Crew/Unit Soeurs/Lyon).

2023-12-02 21:30:00 fin : 2023-12-02 04:00:00. EUR.

12 rue Pasteur Mistral Palace

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Evening proposed by « Lab’Elles » with :



SOFIASCA (Hardcore, Unit Soeurs/Lyon)

MARY LIFE (Acid Tribe, Eckosond’Arts/Lyon)

NATASKANK (Drum n’ Bass, Physical tool Crew/Unit Soeurs/Lyon) Velada organizada por « Lab’Elles » con :



SOFIASCA (Hardcore, Unit Soeurs/Lyon)

MARY LIFE (Acid Tribe, Eckosond’Arts/Lyon)

NATASKANK (Drum n’ Bass, Physical tool Crew/Unit Soeurs/Lyon) Von « Lab’Elles » vorgeschlagener Abend mit :



SOFIASCA (Hardcore, Unit Soeurs/Lyon)

MARY LIFE (Acid Tribe, Eckosond’Arts/Lyon)

NATASKANK (Drum n’ Bass, Physical tool Crew/Unit Soeurs/Lyon) Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par Valence Romans Tourisme Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme, Valence Autres Lieu 12 rue Pasteur Adresse 12 rue Pasteur Mistral Palace Ville Valence Departement Drôme Lieu Ville 12 rue Pasteur Valence latitude longitude 44.928792;4.891764

12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/valence/