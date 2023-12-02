Soirée électro : Hard Side #6 12 rue Pasteur Valence
Soirée électro : Hard Side #6 12 rue Pasteur Valence, 2 décembre 2023, Valence.
Valence,Drôme
Soirée proposée par « Lab’Elles » avec :
SOFIASCA (Hardcore, Unit Soeurs/Lyon)
MARY LIFE (Acid Tribe, Eckosond’Arts/Lyon)
NATASKANK (Drum n’ Bass, Physical tool Crew/Unit Soeurs/Lyon).
2023-12-02 21:30:00 fin : 2023-12-02 04:00:00. EUR.
12 rue Pasteur Mistral Palace
Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Evening proposed by « Lab’Elles » with :
SOFIASCA (Hardcore, Unit Soeurs/Lyon)
MARY LIFE (Acid Tribe, Eckosond’Arts/Lyon)
NATASKANK (Drum n’ Bass, Physical tool Crew/Unit Soeurs/Lyon)
Velada organizada por « Lab’Elles » con :
SOFIASCA (Hardcore, Unit Soeurs/Lyon)
MARY LIFE (Acid Tribe, Eckosond’Arts/Lyon)
NATASKANK (Drum n’ Bass, Physical tool Crew/Unit Soeurs/Lyon)
Von « Lab’Elles » vorgeschlagener Abend mit :
SOFIASCA (Hardcore, Unit Soeurs/Lyon)
MARY LIFE (Acid Tribe, Eckosond’Arts/Lyon)
NATASKANK (Drum n’ Bass, Physical tool Crew/Unit Soeurs/Lyon)
