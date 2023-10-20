Concert « Let It Go Trio Release Party » 12 rue Pasteur Valence
Concert « Let It Go Trio Release Party » 12 rue Pasteur Valence, 20 octobre 2023, Valence.
Valence,Drôme
Let It Go fête son premier EP au Mistral Palace, et invite Devok pour l’occasion !.
2023-10-20 21:00:00 fin : 2023-10-20 02:00:00. .
12 rue Pasteur Mistral Palace
Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Let It Go celebrates its first EP at the Mistral Palace, and invites Devok for the occasion!
Let It Go celebra su primer EP en el Palacio Mistral, ¡e invita a Devok a unirse a la diversión!
Let It Go feiert seine erste EP im Mistral Palace und lädt zu diesem Anlass Devok ein!
Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par Valence Romans Tourisme