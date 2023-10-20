Concert « Let It Go Trio Release Party » 12 rue Pasteur Valence, 20 octobre 2023, Valence.

Valence,Drôme

Let It Go fête son premier EP au Mistral Palace, et invite Devok pour l’occasion !.

2023-10-20 21:00:00 fin : 2023-10-20 02:00:00. .

12 rue Pasteur Mistral Palace

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Let It Go celebrates its first EP at the Mistral Palace, and invites Devok for the occasion!

Let It Go celebra su primer EP en el Palacio Mistral, ¡e invita a Devok a unirse a la diversión!

Let It Go feiert seine erste EP im Mistral Palace und lädt zu diesem Anlass Devok ein!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par Valence Romans Tourisme