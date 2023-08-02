RÉTRO FESTIVAL DANS DES LIEUX INSOLITES : PROJECTION DU FILM LES DISPARUS DE SAINT AGIL 12 rue Général Leclerc Mattaincourt, 2 août 2023, Mattaincourt.

Mattaincourt,Vosges

Rétro-Festival : projection du film Les disparus de Saint Agil.

Le Rétro-Festival vous fait découvrir des endroits insolites de Mirecourt et de Mattaincourt : cours, chapelle en y associant le récit historique à une projection de cinéma ancien.

La soirée débutera par une annonce faite par les clocheteurs.

Festival organisé par l’Association Passion Show

Boissons et confiserie en panier comme autrefois.

Tarif unique : 5€

Pré-réservations : www.passionshow.fr. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-08-02 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-02 . 5 EUR.

12 rue Général Leclerc

Mattaincourt 88500 Vosges Grand Est



Rétro-Festival: screening of the film Les disparus de Saint Agil.

The Rétro-Festival takes you on a tour of unusual places in Mirecourt and Mattaincourt, including courtyards and chapels, combining a historical account with an old-fashioned film projection.

The evening begins with an announcement by the bell ringers.

Festival organized by Association Passion Show

Drinks and sweets in baskets as in the old days.

Price: 5?

Pre-booking: www.passionshow.fr

Rétro-Festival: proyección de la película Les disparus de Saint Agil.

El Retro-Festival le invita a descubrir lugares insólitos de Mirecourt y Mattaincourt, como patios y capillas, combinando un relato histórico con una proyección de cine antiguo.

La velada comenzará con un pregón a cargo de los campaneros.

Festival organizado por la Asociación del Espectáculo de la Pasión

Bebidas y dulces en cestas como antaño.

Precio de la entrada individual: 5?

Reserva anticipada: www.passionshow.fr

Retro-Festival: Vorführung des Films « Les disparus de Saint Agil » (Die Verschwundenen von Saint Agil).

Das Retro-Festival lässt Sie ungewöhnliche Orte in Mirecourt und Mattaincourt entdecken: Höfe, Kapellen, indem es die historische Erzählung mit einer alten Filmvorführung verbindet.

Der Abend beginnt mit einer Ankündigung durch die Glöckner.

Das Festival wird von der Association Passion Show organisiert

Getränke und Süßwaren in Körben wie früher.

Einzeltarif: 5 ?

Vorreservierungen: www.passionshow.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT MIRECOURT