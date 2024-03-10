Théâtre : Stage d’improvisation « Dimanche Impro » 12 Rue Duconte Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 10 mars 2024, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Stage intergénérationnel pour adultes et jeunes dirigé par le comédien Quentin Ostanel. Une journée pour découvrir les bases de l’improvisation en s’amusant.

Un stage de théâtre d’improvisation, ce sont des échauffements, une stimulation de l’imaginaire, des émotions, des mots, du corps, du texte… Dans un temps donné, parfois très court… devenez à la fois dramaturge, metteur en scène, scénographe et comédien.

Un dimanche pour se déconnecter du quotidien, pour s’amuser, pour lâcher prise et travailler sa confiance en soi, sa spontanéité et sa créativité. Apprivoiser l’imprévu !

Venez seul ou entre amis, avec votre mère ou votre grand-père, votre ados ou votre moitié… de 15 à 95 ans, cette journée est ouverte aux participants de tout âge !

Tenue confortable et neutre. Penser à apporter votre gourde d’eau et un pique-nique à partager (façon auberge espagnole)..

2024-03-10 fin : 2024-03-10 17:00:00. EUR.

12 Rue Duconte Centre Culturel Peyuco Duhart

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Intergenerational workshop for adults and young people led by actor Quentin Ostanel. A day to discover the basics of improvisation while having fun.

An improvisational theater workshop is all about warming up, stimulating the imagination, the emotions, the words, the body, the text… In a given, sometimes very short, time… become a playwright, director, set designer and actor all rolled into one.

A Sunday to disconnect from everyday life, have fun, let go and work on your self-confidence, spontaneity and creativity. Tame the unexpected!

Come alone or with friends, with your mother or grandfather, your teenager or your other half… from 15 to 95, this day is open to participants of all ages!

Comfortable, neutral clothing. Bring your own water bottle and a picnic to share.

Taller intergeneracional para adultos y jóvenes dirigido por el actor Quentin Ostanel. Una jornada para descubrir los fundamentos de la improvisación divirtiéndose.

Un taller de improvisación teatral consiste en entrar en calor, estimular la imaginación, las emociones, las palabras, el cuerpo y el texto… En un tiempo determinado, a veces muy corto… conviértase en dramaturgo, director, escenógrafo y actor, todo en uno.

Un domingo para desconectar de la vida cotidiana, divertirse, dejarse llevar y trabajar la confianza en uno mismo, la espontaneidad y la creatividad. ¡Doma lo inesperado!

Ven solo o con amigos, con tu madre o tu abuelo, tu hijo adolescente o tu otra mitad… de 15 a 95 años, ¡esta jornada está abierta a participantes de todas las edades!

Vístase de forma cómoda y neutra. No olvide traer su botella de agua y un picnic para compartir (como un mesón español).

Generationsübergreifender Workshop für Erwachsene und Jugendliche unter der Leitung des Schauspielers Quentin Ostanel. Ein Tag, um spielerisch die Grundlagen der Improvisation zu entdecken.

Ein Praktikum im Improvisationstheater besteht aus Aufwärmübungen, Anregung der Vorstellungskraft, der Emotionen, der Wörter, des Körpers, des Textes… Innerhalb einer bestimmten, manchmal sehr kurzen Zeit … werden Sie gleichzeitig Dramaturg, Regisseur, Bühnenbildner und Schauspieler.

Ein Sonntag, um vom Alltag abzuschalten, Spaß zu haben, loszulassen und an seinem Selbstvertrauen, seiner Spontaneität und seiner Kreativität zu arbeiten. Das Unerwartete zähmen!

Kommen Sie allein oder mit Freunden, mit Ihrer Mutter oder Ihrem Großvater, Ihrem Teenager oder Ihrer besseren Hälfte… von 15 bis 95 Jahren, dieser Tag ist offen für Teilnehmer jeden Alters!

Bequeme und neutrale Kleidung. Denken Sie daran, Ihre Wasserflasche und ein Picknick mitzubringen, das Sie mit anderen teilen (im Stil einer spanischen Herberge).

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque