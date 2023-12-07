ATELIER POP UPCYCLING DE NOËL 12 Rue du Chapeau Rouge Béziers, 7 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Fleurs de Bitume vous propose des ateliers de pop-up upcycling pour fabriquer artisanalement et avec ingéniosité, des bijoux, sacs et vêtements, en détournant des objets et des matières. Renseignements et inscriptions par téléphone..

2023-12-07 11:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 22:00:00. .

12 Rue du Chapeau Rouge

Occitanie



Fleurs de Bitume offers pop-up upcycling workshops to create jewelry, bags and clothing by hand and with ingenuity, diverting objects and materials. Information and registration by phone.

Fleurs de Bitume ofrece talleres pop-up de upcycling en los que se pueden fabricar a mano ingeniosas joyas, bolsos y ropa a partir de objetos y materiales. Información e inscripciones por teléfono.

Fleurs de Bitume bietet Ihnen Pop-up-Upcycling-Workshops an, in denen Sie Schmuck, Taschen und Kleidung in Handarbeit und mit Einfallsreichtum herstellen können, indem Sie Gegenstände und Materialien zweckentfremden. Informationen und Anmeldungen per Telefon.

