LA « GALAXIE » S’INSTALLE CHEZ FLEURS DE BITUME 12 Rue du Chapeau Rouge Béziers, 30 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Pendant 4 jours, retrouvez le marché de Noël et de nombreuses animations (showcase, atelier de linogravure,…) au showroom Fleurs de Bitume. Plus de renseignements par téléphone..

2023-11-30 11:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 22:00:00. .

12 Rue du Chapeau Rouge

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



For 4 days, the Fleurs de Bitume showroom will be hosting the Christmas market and numerous events (showcase, linocut workshop, etc.). More information by phone.

Durante 4 días, la sala de exposiciones Fleurs de Bitume acogerá el mercado navideño y numerosos actos (escaparate, taller de linograbado, etc.). Más información por teléfono.

4 Tage lang finden Sie den Weihnachtsmarkt und zahlreiche Animationen (Showcase, Linolschnitt-Workshop,…) im Showroom Fleurs de Bitume. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie telefonisch.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE