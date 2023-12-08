VEILLÉES DE L’AVENT – SAINT PRIVAT LA MONTAGNE 12 rue du 18 Août Saint-Privat-la-Montagne
VEILLÉES DE L’AVENT – SAINT PRIVAT LA MONTAGNE 12 rue du 18 Août Saint-Privat-la-Montagne, 4 décembre 2023, Saint-Privat-la-Montagne.
Saint-Privat-la-Montagne,Moselle
Moments de convivialité
Ambiance de Noël
Vente de sandwichs, vin chaud et boissons au profit du Téléthon
Crêpes offertes pour petits et grands. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-12-08 19:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 21:00:00. 0 EUR.
12 rue du 18 Août PARVIS ALICE GUERRISI
Saint-Privat-la-Montagne 57855 Moselle Grand Est
Moments of conviviality
Christmas atmosphere
Sale of sandwiches, mulled wine and drinks in aid of the Telethon
Pancakes for young and old
Momentos de convivencia
Ambiente navideño
Venta de bocadillos, vino caliente y bebidas a beneficio del Teletón
Tortitas para todas las edades
Momente der Geselligkeit
Weihnachtliche Stimmung
Verkauf von Sandwiches, Glühwein und Getränken zugunsten von Telethon
Angebotene Crêpes für Groß und Klein
Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ