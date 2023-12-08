VEILLÉES DE L’AVENT – SAINT PRIVAT LA MONTAGNE 12 rue du 18 Août Saint-Privat-la-Montagne, 4 décembre 2023, Saint-Privat-la-Montagne.

Saint-Privat-la-Montagne,Moselle

Moments de convivialité

Ambiance de Noël

Vente de sandwichs, vin chaud et boissons au profit du Téléthon

Crêpes offertes pour petits et grands. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-08 19:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 21:00:00. 0 EUR.

12 rue du 18 Août PARVIS ALICE GUERRISI

Saint-Privat-la-Montagne 57855 Moselle Grand Est



Moments of conviviality

Christmas atmosphere

Sale of sandwiches, mulled wine and drinks in aid of the Telethon

Pancakes for young and old

Momentos de convivencia

Ambiente navideño

Venta de bocadillos, vino caliente y bebidas a beneficio del Teletón

Tortitas para todas las edades

Momente der Geselligkeit

Weihnachtliche Stimmung

Verkauf von Sandwiches, Glühwein und Getränken zugunsten von Telethon

Angebotene Crêpes für Groß und Klein

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ