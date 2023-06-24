FRANÇOIS STAAL – TOURNÉE ‘AVEC VOUS’ 12 rue des Trinitaires, 24 juin 2023, Metz.

Metz,Moselle

FRANÇOIS STAAL, TOURNEE « AVEC VOUS »

Poète rock à mélopées, son univers évoque ceux de Nick Cave, Bashung, Manset, Pink Floyd ou Dominique A… François Staal sera le 24 juin au Caveau des Trinitaires à Metz, deuxième étape de sa tournée participative et écoresponsable ouverte le 23 juin Chez Paulette Pub Rock.

François Staal est un auteur compositeur interprète qui a modelé un projet de chanson française, poétique et décalé, à l’esthétique rock de style anglo-saxon. Ses compositions créent une ambiance sensuelle et irrespectueuse, ronde et exaltée mais aussi parfois tribale et puissante qui accompagnent des textes travaillés, impressionnistes plus que narratifs, fraternels et engagés dans les valeurs d’humanisme et la défense de l’environnement. Il est en tournée jusqu’au 23 octobre 2023 avec son 7e album, L’humaine beauté

Les liens :

– youtube : https://www.youtube.com/lestaal

– facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Staalfanclub

– insta : @francoisstaal

BILLETTERIE https://bnds.us/5eytyg

Tarif de soutien 14,90 €

Tarif normal 10,90 €

Tarif réduit 8,90 €

En difficulté financière à partir de 3,50 €. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-24 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-24 22:00:00. 10.9 EUR.

12 rue des Trinitaires Le caveau des Trinitaires

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est



FRANÇOIS STAAL, « WITH YOU » TOUR

A rock poet with melodies, his universe evokes those of Nick Cave, Bashung, Manset, Pink Floyd or Dominique A? François Staal will be at the Caveau des Trinitaires in Metz on June 24, the second stage of his participative and eco-responsible tour that began on June 23 at Paulette Pub Rock.

François Staal is a singer-songwriter who has created a poetic and offbeat French song project with an Anglo-Saxon rock aesthetic. His compositions create a sensual and disrespectful atmosphere, round and exalted but also sometimes tribal and powerful, which accompany worked texts, impressionistic more than narrative, fraternal and engaged in the values of humanism and the defense of the environment. He is on tour until October 23, 2023 with his 7th album, L?humaine beauté

The links :

– youtube : https://www.youtube.com/lestaal

– facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Staalfanclub

– insta : @francoisstaal

TICKETS https://bnds.us/5eytyg

Support price 14,90 ?

Regular price 10,90 ?

Reduced price 8,90 ?

In financial difficulty from 3,50 ?

FRANÇOIS STAAL, GIRA « CONTIGO

Poeta del rock con melodías, su universo evoca los de Nick Cave, Bashung, Manset, Pink Floyd o Dominique A? François Staal estará en el Caveau des Trinitaires de Metz el 24 de junio, segunda etapa de su gira participativa y eco-responsable que comenzó el 23 de junio en el Chez Paulette Pub Rock.

François Staal es un cantautor que ha creado un proyecto de chanson francesa poética y desenfadada con una estética de rock anglosajón. Sus composiciones crean una atmósfera sensual e irrespetuosa, redonda y exaltada pero también a veces tribal y poderosa, que acompañan unos textos trabajados, impresionistas más que narrativos, fraternales y comprometidos con los valores del humanismo y la defensa del medio ambiente. Está de gira hasta el 23 de octubre de 2023 con su 7º álbum, L’humaine beauté

Enlaces :

– youtube : https://www.youtube.com/lestaal

– facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Staalfanclub

– insta : @francoisstaal

ENTRADAS https://bnds.us/5eytyg

Precio simpatizantes 14,90 ?

Precio normal 10,90

Precio reducido 8,90

3,50 ? para personas con dificultades económicas

FRANÇOIS STAAL, TOURNEE « AVEC VOUS » (MIT EUCH)

Sein Universum erinnert an Nick Cave, Bashung, Manset, Pink Floyd oder Dominique A. Er ist ein Rockpoet mit Melodien François Staal wird am 24. Juni im Caveau des Trinitaires in Metz auftreten, der zweiten Etappe seiner partizipativen und ökologisch verantwortlichen Tournee, die am 23. Juni im Chez Paulette Pub Rock begann.

François Staal ist ein Autor, Komponist und Interpret, der ein poetisches und schräges französisches Chanson-Projekt mit angelsächsischer Rock-Ästhetik geschaffen hat. Seine Kompositionen schaffen eine sinnliche und respektlose, runde und exaltierte, aber auch manchmal tribale und kraftvolle Atmosphäre, die seine ausgearbeiteten, eher impressionistischen als narrativen, brüderlichen und den Werten des Humanismus und des Umweltschutzes verpflichteten Texte begleiten. Er ist bis zum 23. Oktober 2023 mit seinem siebten Album, L?humaine beauté, auf Tournee

Links:

– youtube: https://www.youtube.com/lestaal

– facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Staalfanclub

– insta: @francoisstaal

TICKETTERIE https://bnds.us/5eytyg

Unterstützungstarif 14,90 ?

Normaler Tarif 10,90 ?

Ermäßigter Tarif 8,90 ?

In finanziellen Schwierigkeiten ab 3,50 ?

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ