Exposition Skup du 10 au 30 juillet
55 ans de peinture et 50 ans d’exposition, SKUP, de son vrai nom Michel Skupien est un véritable passionné.
ABBAYE ROYALE – SALLE DU PILIER
HORAIRES DE L’ABBAYE
GRATUIT.
Skup exhibition from July 10 to 30
55 years of painting and 50 years of exhibiting, SKUP, whose real name is Michel Skupien, is a true enthusiast.
ABBAYE ROYALE – PILLAR ROOM
ABBEY OPENING HOURS
FREE
Exposición Skup del 10 al 30 de julio
55 años de pintura y 50 de exposiciones, SKUP, cuyo verdadero nombre es Michel Skupien, es un verdadero apasionado.
ABADÍA REAL – SALA DE LOS PILARES
HORARIO DE APERTURA DE LA ABADÍA
GRATIS
Skup-Ausstellung vom 10. bis 30. Juli
55 Jahre Malerei und 50 Jahre Ausstellungen. SKUP, mit bürgerlichem Namen Michel Skupien, ist ein echter Enthusiast.
KÖNIGLICHE ABTEI – SÄULENSAAL
ÖFFNUNGSZEITEN DER ABTEI
KOSTENLOS
