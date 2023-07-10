Exposition SKUP 12 Rue des Halles Celles-sur-Belle, 10 juillet 2023, Celles-sur-Belle.

Celles-sur-Belle,Deux-Sèvres

Exposition Skup du 10 au 30 juillet

55 ans de peinture et 50 ans d’exposition, SKUP, de son vrai nom Michel Skupien est un véritable passionné.

ABBAYE ROYALE – SALLE DU PILIER

HORAIRES DE L’ABBAYE

GRATUIT.

2023-07-10 fin : 2023-07-30 . EUR.

12 Rue des Halles

Celles-sur-Belle 79370 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Skup exhibition from July 10 to 30

55 years of painting and 50 years of exhibiting, SKUP, whose real name is Michel Skupien, is a true enthusiast.

ABBAYE ROYALE – PILLAR ROOM

ABBEY OPENING HOURS

FREE

Exposición Skup del 10 al 30 de julio

55 años de pintura y 50 de exposiciones, SKUP, cuyo verdadero nombre es Michel Skupien, es un verdadero apasionado.

ABADÍA REAL – SALA DE LOS PILARES

HORARIO DE APERTURA DE LA ABADÍA

GRATIS

Skup-Ausstellung vom 10. bis 30. Juli

55 Jahre Malerei und 50 Jahre Ausstellungen. SKUP, mit bürgerlichem Namen Michel Skupien, ist ein echter Enthusiast.

KÖNIGLICHE ABTEI – SÄULENSAAL

ÖFFNUNGSZEITEN DER ABTEI

KOSTENLOS

Mise à jour le 2023-06-22 par OT Pays Mellois