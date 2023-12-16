Soirée DJ 12 rue d’Alsace Gundershoffen, 16 décembre 2023 19:00, Gundershoffen.

Gundershoffen,Bas-Rhin

Venez en famille, entre amis ou en solo participer à au concert du DJ Norsam !.

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . 0 EUR.

12 rue d’Alsace

Gundershoffen 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Come along with your family, friends or solo to the DJ Norsam concert!

Ven en familia, con amigos o solo al concierto de DJ Norsam

Kommen Sie mit der Familie, mit Freunden oder allein, um am Konzert von DJ Norsam teilzunehmen!

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte