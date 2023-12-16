Soirée DJ 12 rue d’Alsace Gundershoffen
Soirée DJ 12 rue d’Alsace Gundershoffen, 16 décembre 2023 19:00, Gundershoffen.
Gundershoffen,Bas-Rhin
Venez en famille, entre amis ou en solo participer à au concert du DJ Norsam !.
2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . 0 EUR.
12 rue d’Alsace
Gundershoffen 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Come along with your family, friends or solo to the DJ Norsam concert!
Ven en familia, con amigos o solo al concierto de DJ Norsam
Kommen Sie mit der Familie, mit Freunden oder allein, um am Konzert von DJ Norsam teilzunehmen!
Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte