Découverte de l’équitation baby-poney 12 rue Albert Haupais La Chapelle-Cécelin, 11 août 2023, La Chapelle-Cécelin.

La Chapelle-Cécelin,Manche

Dès 3 ans, les petits peuvent découvrir l’équitation !

Rendez-vous de 10h à 12h au Centre équestre de La Chapelle-Cécelin. Règlement à la réservation.

Tarif : 25€ par séance. Pour les enfants de 3 à 7 ans.

Inscription obligatoire auprès de Mme Desmottes au 06 08 55 70 47 ou à caroline.desmottes@orange.fr.

2023-08-11 10:00:00 fin : 2023-08-11 12:00:00. .

12 rue Albert Haupais

La Chapelle-Cécelin 50800 Manche Normandie



From the age of 3, little ones can discover horse-riding!

Meet from 10am to 12pm at the La Chapelle-Cécelin Equestrian Center. Payment on reservation.

Price: 25? per session. For children aged 3 to 7.

Registration required with Mme Desmottes on 06 08 55 70 47 or caroline.desmottes@orange.fr

A partir de 3 años, ¡los niños pueden descubrir la equitación!

Punto de encuentro de 10.00 a 12.00 h en el Centro Ecuestre La Chapelle-Cécelin. Pago en el momento de la reserva.

Precio: 25 euros por sesión. Para niños de 3 a 7 años.

Inscripción obligatoria con Mme Desmottes en el 06 08 55 70 47 o caroline.desmottes@orange.fr

Ab 3 Jahren können die Kleinen das Reiten entdecken!

Treffpunkt von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr im Reitzentrum von La Chapelle-Cécelin. Bezahlung bei der Reservierung.

Preis: 25? pro Sitzung. Für Kinder von 3 bis 7 Jahren.

Anmeldung bei Frau Desmottes unter 06 08 55 70 47 oder caroline.desmottes@orange.fr erforderlich

