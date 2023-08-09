Randonnée à cheval > Côté Mer 12 rue Albert Haupais La Chapelle-Cécelin, 9 août 2023, La Chapelle-Cécelin.

La Chapelle-Cécelin,Manche

Randonnée à cheval à Champeaux.

Rendez-vous au club à 8h pour charger les poneys et le matériel.

Prévoir mode de transport pour aller à Champeaux.

Prévoir les pique-niques. À partir du galop 3. Règlement à la réservation. Tarif : 10€.

Inscription obligatoire auprès de Mme Desmottes au 06 08 55 70 47 ou à caroline.desmottes@orange.fr.

2023-08-09 08:00:00 fin : 2023-08-09 22:30:00. .

12 rue Albert Haupais

La Chapelle-Cécelin 50800 Manche Normandie



Horse riding in Champeaux.

Meet at the club at 8 a.m. to load ponies and equipment.

Provide transportation to Champeaux.

Please bring picnics. From gallop 3. Payment on reservation. Price: 10?

Registration required with Mme Desmottes on 06 08 55 70 47 or caroline.desmottes@orange.fr

Paseos a caballo en Champeaux.

Reúnase en el club a las 8 de la mañana para cargar los ponis y el equipo.

Organice su propio transporte a Champeaux.

Por favor, traiga sus propios almuerzos de picnic. A partir del galope 3. Pago en el momento de la reserva. Precio: 10 euros.

Inscripción obligatoria con Mme Desmottes en el 06 08 55 70 47 o caroline.desmottes@orange.fr

Wanderritt in Champeaux.

Wir treffen uns um 8 Uhr im Klub, um die Ponys und die Ausrüstung zu verladen.

Transportmittel für den Weg nach Champeaux vorsehen.

Die Picknicks vorsehen. Ab dem Galopp 3. Zahlung bei der Reservierung. Preis: 10 ?

Anmeldung bei Frau Desmottes unter 06 08 55 70 47 oder caroline.desmottes@orange.fr erforderlich

