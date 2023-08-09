Randonnée à cheval > Côté Mer 12 rue Albert Haupais La Chapelle-Cécelin
La Chapelle-Cécelin,Manche
Randonnée à cheval à Champeaux.
Rendez-vous au club à 8h pour charger les poneys et le matériel.
Prévoir mode de transport pour aller à Champeaux.
Prévoir les pique-niques. À partir du galop 3. Règlement à la réservation. Tarif : 10€.
Inscription obligatoire auprès de Mme Desmottes au 06 08 55 70 47 ou à caroline.desmottes@orange.fr.
2023-08-09 08:00:00 fin : 2023-08-09 22:30:00. .
12 rue Albert Haupais
La Chapelle-Cécelin 50800 Manche Normandie
Horse riding in Champeaux.
Meet at the club at 8 a.m. to load ponies and equipment.
Provide transportation to Champeaux.
Please bring picnics. From gallop 3. Payment on reservation. Price: 10?
Registration required with Mme Desmottes on 06 08 55 70 47 or caroline.desmottes@orange.fr
Paseos a caballo en Champeaux.
Reúnase en el club a las 8 de la mañana para cargar los ponis y el equipo.
Organice su propio transporte a Champeaux.
Por favor, traiga sus propios almuerzos de picnic. A partir del galope 3. Pago en el momento de la reserva. Precio: 10 euros.
Inscripción obligatoria con Mme Desmottes en el 06 08 55 70 47 o caroline.desmottes@orange.fr
Wanderritt in Champeaux.
Wir treffen uns um 8 Uhr im Klub, um die Ponys und die Ausrüstung zu verladen.
Transportmittel für den Weg nach Champeaux vorsehen.
Die Picknicks vorsehen. Ab dem Galopp 3. Zahlung bei der Reservierung. Preis: 10 ?
Anmeldung bei Frau Desmottes unter 06 08 55 70 47 oder caroline.desmottes@orange.fr erforderlich
Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche