Stage d’équitation, initiant à la discipline des pony games. Pour les cavaliers déjà initiés.
À 18h45 au centre équestre de La Chapelle-Cécelin. Ouvert à tous les âges.
Inscriptions obligatoires auprès de Mme Caroline DESMOTTES au 06 08 55 70 47. Tarif : 25€ par personne..
Riding course, introducing the discipline of pony games. For riders already initiated.
At 6.45pm at the La Chapelle-Cécelin equestrian center. Open to all ages.
Must register with Mme Caroline DESMOTTES on 06 08 55 70 47. Price: 25? per person.
Curso de iniciación a los juegos con ponis. Para jinetes experimentados.
A las 18.45 h en el centro ecuestre La Chapelle-Cécelin. Abierto a todas las edades.
Hay que inscribirse con Caroline DESMOTTES en el 06 08 55 70 47. Precio: 25 euros por persona.
Reitkurs, der in die Disziplin der Ponyspiele einführt. Für bereits eingeweihte Reiter.
Um 18:45 Uhr im Reitzentrum von La Chapelle-Cécelin. Offen für alle Altersgruppen.
Anmeldung bei Caroline DESMOTTES unter 06 08 55 70 47 erforderlich. Preis: 25 ? pro Person.
