Stage d’équitation > Pony Games 12 rue Albert Haupais La Chapelle-Cécelin, 28 juillet 2023, La Chapelle-Cécelin.

La Chapelle-Cécelin,Manche

Stage d’équitation, initiant à la discipline des pony games. Pour les cavaliers déjà initiés.

À 18h45 au centre équestre de La Chapelle-Cécelin. Ouvert à tous les âges.

Inscriptions obligatoires auprès de Mme Caroline DESMOTTES au 06 08 55 70 47. Tarif : 25€ par personne..

2023-07-28 18:45:00

12 rue Albert Haupais Centre équestre de La Chapelle-Cécelin

La Chapelle-Cécelin 50800 Manche Normandie



Riding course, introducing the discipline of pony games. For riders already initiated.

At 6.45pm at the La Chapelle-Cécelin equestrian center. Open to all ages.

Must register with Mme Caroline DESMOTTES on 06 08 55 70 47. Price: 25? per person.

Curso de iniciación a los juegos con ponis. Para jinetes experimentados.

A las 18.45 h en el centro ecuestre La Chapelle-Cécelin. Abierto a todas las edades.

Hay que inscribirse con Caroline DESMOTTES en el 06 08 55 70 47. Precio: 25 euros por persona.

Reitkurs, der in die Disziplin der Ponyspiele einführt. Für bereits eingeweihte Reiter.

Um 18:45 Uhr im Reitzentrum von La Chapelle-Cécelin. Offen für alle Altersgruppen.

Anmeldung bei Caroline DESMOTTES unter 06 08 55 70 47 erforderlich. Preis: 25 ? pro Person.

