EXPOSITION AUX JARDINS PARTAGES DE VENDEMIAN 12 Route de Montpellier Vendémian, 17 juin 2023, Vendémian.

Vendémian,Hérault

Les jardins partagés de Vendémian accueillent l’exposition d’Art de l’Association Crèmes d’Avenir.

Mols Slom – Illustration de poèmes Africains

Romain Edon – BD Meurtres à Success Town

Julie Belin-Roux – Si la Botanique vous était contée.

Conférence à 19 : 00 : L’Art et l’intelligence Artificielle.

Venez profitez d’une journée rencontre avec les jardiniers et artistes autour d’une brasucade..

2023-06-17 à ; fin : 2023-06-17 . .

12 Route de Montpellier

Vendémian 34230 Hérault Occitanie



The shared gardens of Vendémian welcome the Art exhibition of the Association Crèmes d’Avenir.

Mols Slom – Illustration of African poems

Romain Edon – Comic strip Murders in Success Town

Julie Belin-Roux – If Botany were told to you.

Conference at 19 : 00 : Art and Artificial Intelligence.

Come and enjoy a day meeting with the gardeners and artists around a brasucade.

Los jardines compartidos de Vendémian acogen la exposición de Arte de la Asociación Crèmes d’Avenir.

Mols Slom – Ilustración de poemas africanos

Romain Edon – Cómic Asesinatos en Success Town

Julie Belin-Roux – Si te contaran la botánica.

Conferencia a las 19 : 00 : Arte e Inteligencia Artificial.

Venga a disfrutar de una jornada de encuentros con los jardineros y artistas en torno a una bras

Die Gemeinschaftsgärten von Vendémian beherbergen die Kunstausstellung des Vereins Crèmes d’Avenir.

Mols Slom – Illustration von afrikanischen Gedichten

Romain Edon – Comic Mord in Success Town

Julie Belin-Roux – Wenn Ihnen die Botanik erzählt würde.

Vortrag um 19:00 Uhr: Kunst und Künstliche Intelligenz.

Genießen Sie einen Tag der Begegnung mit den Gärtnern und Künstlern bei einer Brasucade.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT