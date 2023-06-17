EXPOSITION AUX JARDINS PARTAGES DE VENDEMIAN 12 Route de Montpellier Vendémian, 17 juin 2023, Vendémian.

Vendémian,Hérault

Les jardins partagés de Vendémian accueillent l’exposition d’Art de l’Association Crèmes d’Avenir.
Mols Slom – Illustration de poèmes Africains
Romain Edon – BD Meurtres à Success Town
Julie Belin-Roux – Si la Botanique vous était contée.
Conférence à 19 : 00 : L’Art et l’intelligence Artificielle.
Venez profitez d’une journée rencontre avec les jardiniers et artistes autour d’une brasucade..
12 Route de Montpellier
Vendémian 34230 Hérault Occitanie

The shared gardens of Vendémian welcome the Art exhibition of the Association Crèmes d’Avenir.
Mols Slom – Illustration of African poems
Romain Edon – Comic strip Murders in Success Town
Julie Belin-Roux – If Botany were told to you.
Conference at 19 : 00 : Art and Artificial Intelligence.
Come and enjoy a day meeting with the gardeners and artists around a brasucade.

Los jardines compartidos de Vendémian acogen la exposición de Arte de la Asociación Crèmes d’Avenir.
Mols Slom – Ilustración de poemas africanos
Romain Edon – Cómic Asesinatos en Success Town
Julie Belin-Roux – Si te contaran la botánica.
Conferencia a las 19 : 00 : Arte e Inteligencia Artificial.
Venga a disfrutar de una jornada de encuentros con los jardineros y artistas en torno a una bras

Die Gemeinschaftsgärten von Vendémian beherbergen die Kunstausstellung des Vereins Crèmes d’Avenir.
Mols Slom – Illustration von afrikanischen Gedichten
Romain Edon – Comic Mord in Success Town
Julie Belin-Roux – Wenn Ihnen die Botanik erzählt würde.
Vortrag um 19:00 Uhr: Kunst und Künstliche Intelligenz.
Genießen Sie einen Tag der Begegnung mit den Gärtnern und Künstlern bei einer Brasucade.

