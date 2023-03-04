EXPOSITION « RUINE DE L’ÂME » DE WILLY BIHOREAU 12 Place Thiers Fresnay-sur-Sarthe
EXPOSITION « RUINE DE L’ÂME » DE WILLY BIHOREAU 12 Place Thiers, 4 mars 2023, Fresnay-sur-Sarthe.
Découvrez l’exposition de Willy Bihoreau à la Galerie L’arTmature de Fresnay-sur-Sarthe !.
2023-03-04 à ; fin : 2023-04-11 . .
12 Place Thiers Galerie L’arTmature
Fresnay-sur-Sarthe 72130 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Discover Willy Bihoreau’s exhibition at the Galerie L’arTmature in Fresnay-sur-Sarthe!
Descubra la exposición de Willy Bihoreau en la Galería L’arTmature de Fresnay-sur-Sarthe
Entdecken Sie die Ausstellung von Willy Bihoreau in der Galerie L’arTmature in Fresnay-sur-Sarthe!
Mise à jour le 2023-03-03 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire