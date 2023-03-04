EXPOSITION « RUINE DE L’ÂME » DE WILLY BIHOREAU 12 Place Thiers Fresnay-sur-Sarthe Catégories d’Évènement: Fresnay-sur-Sarthe

EXPOSITION « RUINE DE L’ÂME » DE WILLY BIHOREAU 12 Place Thiers, 4 mars 2023, Fresnay-sur-Sarthe. Découvrez l’exposition de Willy Bihoreau à la Galerie L’arTmature de Fresnay-sur-Sarthe !.

12 Place Thiers Galerie L’arTmature

Fresnay-sur-Sarthe 72130 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Discover Willy Bihoreau's exhibition at the Galerie L'arTmature in Fresnay-sur-Sarthe! Descubra la exposición de Willy Bihoreau en la Galería L'arTmature de Fresnay-sur-Sarthe Entdecken Sie die Ausstellung von Willy Bihoreau in der Galerie L'arTmature in Fresnay-sur-Sarthe!

