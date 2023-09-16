Femmes et filles de Caen 12 Place Saint-Pierre, 16 septembre 2023, Caen.

Caen,Calvados

Elles sont étonnamment discrètes, et pourtant, certaines de ces femmes ont fait rayonner Caen hors de ses frontières, quand d’autres l’ornent et l’habitent au quotidien.

Qu’elles soient de chair, de métal ou de pierre… et si, le temps d’une visite, on mettait les caennaises à l’honneur ?

Visite menée par Claire Lesourd.

2023-09-16 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-09-16 16:00:00. .

12 Place Saint-Pierre Office de Tourisme et des Congrès de Caen la Mer

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



They are surprisingly discreet, and yet some of these women have made Caen shine outside its borders, while others adorn and inhabit it daily.

Whether they are made of flesh, metal or stone? what if, for the duration of a visit, we put the women of Caen in the spotlight?

Visit led by Claire Lesourd

Practical informationAs the number of places is limited, reservations are essential. The ticket office opens on January 12 at 10:00 am, online and in the tourist information offices of Caen and Ouistreham.

Sorprendentemente discretas, algunas de estas mujeres han hecho brillar a Caen más allá de sus fronteras, mientras que otras la adornan y la habitan a diario.

Ya sean de carne, metal o piedra, ¿por qué no hacer un recorrido por las mujeres de Caen y ponerlas en el punto de mira?

Visita guiada por Claire Lesourd

Sie sind erstaunlich unauffällig, und doch haben einige dieser Frauen Caen über seine Grenzen hinaus bekannt gemacht, während andere die Stadt schmücken und ihr tägliches Leben prägen.

Ob sie nun aus Fleisch und Blut, Metall oder Stein sind – was wäre, wenn wir die Caen-Frauen bei einem Besuch in den Mittelpunkt stellen würden?

Geleitet von Claire Lesourd

Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité