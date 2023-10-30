Stage vacances de la Toussaint – Atelier autour des Incas de 6 à 12 ans 12 Place du Palais Mortagne-au-Perche, 30 octobre 2023, Mortagne-au-Perche.

Mortagne-au-Perche,Orne

L’association Koul’Art Atelier en partenariat avec la Maison Pour Tous de Mortagne-au-Perche organise un atelier autour des Incas pour les 6-12 ans pour partir à la découverte de la civilisation mystérieuse des Incas, en réalisant une maquette d’un habitat Inca et d’un costume traditionnel..

2023-10-30 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-30 16:30:00. .

12 Place du Palais

Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie



The Koul’Art Atelier association, in partnership with the Maison Pour Tous de Mortagne-au-Perche, is organizing an Inca workshop for 6-12 year-olds to discover the mysterious civilization of the Incas, by making a model of an Inca habitat and a traditional costume.

La asociación Koul’Art Atelier, en colaboración con la Maison Pour Tous de Mortagne-au-Perche, organiza un taller inca para que los niños de 6 a 12 años descubran la misteriosa civilización inca confeccionando una maqueta de una vivienda inca y un traje tradicional.

Der Verein Koul’Art Atelier organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Maison Pour Tous in Mortagne-au-Perche einen Workshop rund um die Inkas für 6- bis 12-Jährige. Sie können die geheimnisvolle Zivilisation der Inkas entdecken, indem sie ein Modell einer Inka-Behausung und eines traditionellen Kostüms anfertigen.

