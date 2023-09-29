Atelier Philo 12 Place du Marché 44420 La turballe, 29 septembre 2023, .

Atelier Philo Vendredi 29 septembre, 17h00 12 Place du Marché 44420 La turballe 1 personne: 10

Atelier Philo sur le langage avec comme question : le langage peut t-il tout dire ?

Consommation de courtoisie appréciée au Café-bar Bio du PLAN B.

12 Place du Marché 44420 La turballe

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-29T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-29T18:30:00+02:00

