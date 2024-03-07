Le monde d’après de Sophia Aram 12 place du Général de Gaulle Civray, 7 mars 2024, Civray.

« Pour mon 5ème spectacle, j’ai choisi de m’amuser avec la dinguerie d’une époque réussissant l’exploit de ressusciter les timbrés que l’on croyait oubliés et d’en inventer de nouveaux qui n’ont rien à envier aux premiers.

Je dédie ce spectacle aux antivax découvrant l’innocuité d’un faux pass-vaccinal face à un vrai virus, aux petites bourgeoises le cul bien moulé dans leurs leggings venant expier leurs vacances à Courchevel en faisant la promotion d’un islam rigoriste qu’elles n’auront ni à subir ni à combattre, aux antisémites décomplexés par la grâce d’un candidat réussissant l’exploit d’être juif et pétainiste, aux gilets jaunes venus vomir leur bière sur la tombe du soldat inconnu, aux complotistes, aux populistes et aux décérébrés qui les excusent autant qu’il les utilisent. » Sophia Aram.

« For my 5th show, I?ve chosen to amuse myself with the dinginess of an era that has managed the feat of resurrecting the crazy people we thought we?d forgotten, and inventing new ones that have nothing to envy the first.

I dedicate this show to the antivaxers who are discovering the harmlessness of a false vaccine in the face of a real virus, to the petite bourgeoises with their asses firmly molded in their leggings who come to atone for their vacations in? Courchevel by promoting a rigorist Islam they won?t have to endure or fight, to anti-Semites who have lost their complexes thanks to a candidate who manages the feat of being Jewish and a Petainist, to yellow vests who have come to vomit their beer on the tomb of the unknown soldier, to conspiracists, populists and de?ce?bre?s who excuse them as much as they use them. » Sophia Aram

« Para mi 5º espectáculo, he elegido divertirme con las marrullerías de una época que ha conseguido la proeza de resucitar a los locos que creíamos olvidados e inventar otros nuevos que no tienen nada que envidiar a los primeros.

Dedico este espectáculo a los antivacunas que están descubriendo la inocuidad de una vacuna falsa frente a un virus real, a las chicas de clase media con el culo torneado en sus leggings que vienen a expiar sus vacaciones en Courchevel promocionando una nueva vacuna También vemos antisemitas que han perdido sus complejos gracias a un candidato que logra la proeza de ser a la vez judío y petainista, chalecos amarillos que han venido a vomitar su cerveza sobre la tumba del soldado desconocido, conspiracionistas, populistas y de?ce?bre?s que los disculpan tanto como los utilizan Sophia Aram

« Für mein fünftes Stück habe ich mich entschieden, mich über die Verrücktheit einer Epoche zu amüsieren, die das Kunststück vollbringt, vergessen geglaubte Verrückte wieder auferstehen zu lassen und neue zu erfinden, die den ersten in nichts nachstehen.

Ich widme diese Show den Anti-Ax-Anhängern, die die Harmlosigkeit eines falschen Impfpasses gegen einen echten Virus entdecken, den Kleinbürgerinnen mit dem gut geformten Hintern in ihren Leggings, die ihren Urlaub in Courchevel abbüßen wollen Antisemiten, die durch die Gnade eines Kandidaten, der das Kunststück vollbringt, Jude und Petanist zu sein, enthemmt wurden, Gelbwesten, die gekommen sind, um ihr Bier auf das Grab des unbekannten Soldaten zu kotzen, Verschwörungstheoretiker, Populisten und Brechmittel, die sie genauso entschuldigen wie sie sie benutzen. » Sophia Aram

